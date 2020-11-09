WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Wheelersburg received a tough draw in the Ohio high school boys soccer tournament.
The Pirates (21-0) will take on No. 1-ranked Cincinnati Mariemont (21-0) in the Division III state semifinals at 7 p.m. at Springfield High School. The winner will take on the victory from the other semifinal, featuring No. 9 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (15-2-4) and Toledo Ottawa Hills (15-5-1), in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.
Wheelersburg is led by Southern Ohio Conference Division I player of the year Aaron Jolly, a senior and the Pirates’ all-time leading scorer. Coach Jon Estep’s team also is helped by all-conference players Logan Davis, Eric Green, Max Hagans, Braxton Sammons, Jacob Saxby, Preslee Etterling and Lane Jordan.
Wheelersburg has been stingy, shutting out 12 foes ad giving up as many as two goals in a game only once, Oct. 12 in a 3-2 victory at Unioto. The Pirates average 4.89 goals per contest.
Seniors Kyle Romick and Luke Brothers form a potent scoring combination for the Warriors, who have given up three goals once and two goals twice this season. No other opponent has scored more than once and Mariemont has posted 10 shutouts. The Warriors, champion of the Cincinnati Hills League, average 4.42 goals per game. Kyle Croll, Martin Eisenhauer and and Nick Comer also are all-state-caliber players.
Mariemont coach Erik Vanags said he likes his team.
“It’s got that feeling,” Vanags told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “There was one year where we didn’t have a winning record. Other than that, we’ve won a couple of league titles, we’ve won a district title and in 2008 we went to a state semi. This year these guys buy into ‘one game at a time’. I think with the shutdown in March and guys losing spring seasons, I think that resonates when you say, ‘Go play this game like it’s your last’, because it might just be.”