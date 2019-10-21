HUNTINGTON — Wheelersburg Alli McQuay was named the Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball player of the year.
McQuay helped the Pirates to an undefeated record and a league championship. Wheelersburg didn’t lose a set in SOC play all season. The Pirates’ Allen Perry was named league coach of the year.
Joining McQuay on the all-SOC first team were teammates Emily Boggs, Kylee Barney and Mallory Bergan.
Also making the squad were Faith Maloney, Bri Claxon and Mack Keller of South Webster; Hailie Silcott, Carli Knight and Sarah Thompson of Waverly; Haidyn Wamsley of Northwest; defensive player of the year Maddie Slusher of Minford; Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill, Skylar White of Eastern-Pike, Brooklyn Buckle of Lucasville Valley and Morgan Rigsby of Portsmouth West.
The second team featured Kaylee Darnell and Lauren Jolly of Wheelersburg; Graci Claxon and Gwen Messer of South Webster; Mattie Elliott and Kelli Stewart of Waverly; Reagan Lewis and Ava Jenkins of Northwest; Ally Coriell of Minford; Abby Meldick of Oak Hill; Katie Newsoome of Eastern-Pike; Kensie Spencer of Lucasville Valley and Alex Nolan of Portsmouth West.
Portsmouth Clay’s Jaelyn Warnock was the SOC Division I player of the year. Carrigan Haggy of Western-Pike was defensive player of the year. New Boston’s Kendra Holbrook took coach of the year honors.
The first team featured Cassie Schaefer, Taylor Schmidt and Ava Hassel of Portsmouth Notre Dame; Shaley Munion and Hannah Phillips of Portsmouth Clay; Chelsey Penwell and Kenzi Ferneau of Western-Pike; Lexus Oiler of New Boston; Kame Sweeney of Green; Payton Hunter of Symmes Valley; Jadyn Green of Ironton St. Joe and Grace Smith of Sciotoville East.
The second team included, Joyce Zheng and Claire Detwiller of Portsmouth Notre Dame; Jordan Mathias and Kyleigh Oliver of Portsmouth Clay; Mea Henderson and Paige Davis of Western-Pike; Shelby Easter and Sammy Oiler of New Boston; Kasey Kimbler of Green; Rachael Hayes of Symmes Valley; Faith Mahlmeiser of Ironton St. Joe and Taylor Holley of Sciotoville East.