20210107-hds-ohiopoll.jpg
Coal Grove's Abby Hicks (21) drive around Fairland's Tomi Hinkle (23) during a girls high school basketball game Nov. 30 at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.

 RYAN FISCHER | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Coal Grove (11-1) is ranked 16th in Ohio Division III in the Associated Press girls high school basketball poll.

The Hornets received 22 points, six more than No. 17 Wheelersburg (5-1). Coal Grove entertains on Fairland (7-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a key Ohio Valley Conference game. The Dragons defeated the Hornets 51-44 on Nov. 30 in Rome Township, Ohio.

Ottawa-Glandorf (10-0, four first-place votes) is No. 1 with 103 points. Cardington-Lincoln (9-0, 61) is second, followed in the top three by Berlin Hiland (11-0, 58, 5 first-place votes). Alexander (7-0, 57) and Columbus Africentric (0-0, 57, two first-place votes) are tied for fourth, followed by Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-1, 55), Worthington Christian (7-1, 53), West Liberty-Salem (10-0, 50, two first-place votes), Eastern-Brown (8-0, 40) and Williard (8-0, 39).

Also receiving votes were Elyria Catholic (37), Fort Frye (33), Cincinnati Purcell Marian (29), Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (29), Bloomdale Elmwood (23), Coal Grove, Wheelersburg and Sherwood Fairview (16).

Newark (8-0) is No. 1 in Division I. Napoleon (7-1) is top-ranked in Division II. Sugar Grove Berne Union (9-0) holds the top spot in Division IV, where Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-1) is sixth.

