GOODY, Ky. — Since the 2010 season, no high school football team within Class AAA, and arguably any class in the entire state of Kentucky, has seen the same success as the powerhouse Belfry Pirates.
The Pirates and legendary coach Philip Haywood have compiled an astounding record of 114-20 over the past nine years, good for an .850 winning percentage, and have won double-digit games in each of those seasons including a 10-3 mark a year ago.
They advanced all the way to the state championship game every season from 2010 to 2016, claiming four straight Class AAA KHSAA State Titles from 2013 to 2016.
After being eliminated in the state quarterfinals the past two seasons however, and ultimately falling short of the state title game, the Pirates have their eyes set on advancing back to the title game for the first time since 2016.
"We're excited about the future for this team. We feel like we have a lot of senior leadership this year," coach Haywood said at the Pirates' Media Day. "But we have a lot of younger players too, I think one of the biggest key for us will be developing a youthful offensive line and tight ends, that's where we really lost a lot of people. Another key concern we're going to have this year is our depth. We have a lot of guys ready to step up and play but we have to get somebody ready behind them as well. But we're really excited about the season, we think we have some talented kids that will do fine but we just have to develop and progress like we always do. Just get a little better each day."
Belfry was hit hard by graduation along their offensive front as they lost four of five starters from a season ago to graduation.
Senior center Ethan Wolford (6-foot-1, 280 pounds) is the lone starter returning and expected to anchor the "Haywood Hogs" this season. Wolford, who committed to Concord University this summer, has started each of the past two seasons.
He will be joined up front by senior Sean Cochran (5-11, 253), who saw game action a season ago, as well as junior Logan McCoy (6-0, 295), junior Garrett Smith (6-1, 262), and junior Aidan Smith (6-0, 308) among others.
The Pirates will have the majority of their backfield back other than quarterback Avery Browing who was also lost to graduation, including one of the top running back duos in the entire state in senior Ben Bentley and junior Isaac Dixon.
Dixon jumped on the scene in a big way a season ago as a sophomore as he led the Pirates in rushing yards, attempts, and touchdowns. He finished with 1,393 yards on 100 carries and 16 touchdowns.
Bentley was not far behind him as he ran the ball 70 times for 873 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the team with 327 receiving yards on the season and four touchdown catches.
Belfry will also welcome back fullback Peyton Hensley, who missed all but two games in 2018. He is expected to have a big impact after running for 792 yards and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore season in 2017.
"We've got some pretty good skill, with Isaac and Ben at running back and Peyton Hensley back at fullback after he missed most of last season with an unusual injury that we think is well now," Haywood said. "Brett Coleman is probably the front runner to start at quarterback and of course he is new to the position, but we have a few other guys working there too. But we've got some skill this year, we've got some guys that can run the football."
Coleman, who comes in at 6-2 and 185 pounds, slides over to quarterback this season after playing nearly every game at fullback a season ago for the injured Hensley.
He ran the ball 84 times last season, second on the team, and racked up 589 yards and six touchdowns all while being the starting strong safety on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensively, Coleman was a force as he led the team with 116 total tackles and 36 solo tackles and routinely laid big hits on opposing ball carriers.
Dixon and Bentley also start in the secondary as they are two-way players for the Pirates. Dixon picked off five passes in 2018 and returned three of them for touchdowns, while Bentley made 72 tackles and also picked off a pass.
They will be joined in the secondary by senior Isaiah Birchfield who started all 13 games in 2018 and made 64 tackles, including 32 solo tackles, and was second on the team with three interceptions.
"We've got our entire secondary back this year, and that helps us tremendously, "coach Haywood said of his defense. "We've got some defensive lineman back that we are counting on to be better a year ago, and then hopefully Seth Mounts is a big key for our difference. He was injured most of the season last year and even his freshman year but he makes a big difference for us when he's on the field."
Mounts, just a junior, has the size coaches dream of for a linebacker checking in at 6-3 and 196 pounds. He was only able to play in six games a year ago, however, due to a nagging injury. He will take one of the starting linebacker spots left open by Justin Barker and Austin Fields who were lost to graduation.
Recent Air Force commit Grayson Cook (6-4, 220) will once again have a huge impact for the Pirates as he will be featured in nearly every face of the game.
Cook starts at one of the defensive end spots on defensive, sees action at tight end on offense, and is also the punter and kicker for coach Haywood and staff.
In 2018, Cook totaled 86 tackles which was tied for third on the team including five behind the line of scrimmage. He also used his athleticism to drop back and pick off a pass in the win over rival Pikeville.
On special teams, Cook made 42 of 46 of his extra points, connected on two field goals, and also flipped field position numerous times with booming punts.
Seniors Jacob Baisden (6-2, 297) and Mason Washington will once again be featured along the defensive front after both played in every game a season ago and recorded 60-plus tackles.
This will be the 45th season as a head coach in the Bluegrass State for coach Haywood, who continues to add to his all-time win total which is tops in the state of Kentucky. He now has 438 wins in his career to just 134 losses which is good for a .765 win percentage.
He has led Belfry to the state championship game 12 times in his 36 years on Pond Creek, meaning he has taken the Pirates to the promised land one out of every three seasons during his tenure at BHS.
The Pirates have claimed six state titles under his tutelage.
With traditional class AAA powers Louisville Central, Boyle County, Lexington Catholic, and Corbin all making the jump to Class AAAA this season and a bevy of talent coming back for the Pirates, the stars just might be aligned for the school's seventh state football championship.
They start the season ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A preseason coaches poll behind top ranked Christian Academy of Louisville.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDmediaLLC.com.
2019 Belfry High School Football Schedule
Aug. 23: at Southwestern (Don Franklin Bowl), 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 30: Lexington Christian (Pike County Bowl at Belfry), 8:35 p.m.
Sept. 6: OPEN DATE
Sept. 13: at Archbishop Alter, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: Pikeville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: Magoffin County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Pike Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m.
2019 Belfry High School Roster
# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Grade
1 Tyler Chaffin 6'2" 155 QB 11
2 Peyton Hensley 5'11"183 RB 12
3 Isaac Dixon 5'10"176 RB 11
5 Seth Mounts 6'3" 196 LB 11
6 Isaiah Birchfield 5'8" 148 SE 12
7 Daniel Oliver 5'11' 177 SE 12
8 Neal Copley 5'11"165 RB 9
9 Ben Bentley 6'0" 190 RB 12
10 Brett Coleman 6'2" 185 QB 11
11 Brenden Rash 5'5" 135 RB 10
12 Brayden Rash 5'6" 147 RB 10
13 Elijah Fields 5'7" 135 SE 11
14 Isaac Spears 6'2" 150 SE 12
15 Blake Hurley 5'9" 143 QB 9
16 Brad Lowe 6'4" 190 DE 11
17 Brayden Dotson 5'9" 153 RB 9
18 Israel Canterbury 5'10"188 QB 10
19 Cameron Varney 6'0" 158 DE 10
20 Rudy Blackwell 6'3" 148 RB 9
21 Noah Brown 5'11"178 RB 9
22 Kade Justice 5'10"174 QB 10
23 Jacob Baisden 6'2" 297 DL 12
24 Tanner Urconis 5'11"131 DB 9
25 Derek Sesco 5'10"172 LB 10
26 Joe Chafin 5'8" 200 LB 12
27 Devin Jude 5'10"188 LB 9
28 Ben Adkins 6'2" 177 TE 10
29 Chris Warren 5'9" 204 RB 11
30 Chris Phillips 5'8" 142 SE 9
31 John Ashurst 5'10"182 LB 12
32 Gideon Ireson 6'0" 153 DB 10
33 Braxton Hatfield 5'7" 165 RB 9
34 Grayson Cook 6'4" 220 DE 12
35 Gage Tiller 5'7" 145 LB 10
36 Aidan Taylor 5'11"238 DL 11
37 Danny Childers 5'8" 156 SE 9
38 Marcus Finley 5'10"141 SE 11
39 Jonathan Banks 6'2" 190 QB 9
40 Jonathan Stepp 5'9" 191 DL 12
41 Trenton Dillon 5'10"131 DB 9
42 Steven Banks 6'2" 190 TE 9
43 Jeremy Moore 5'8" 145 SE 10
44 Tristan Dotson 5'10"188 DL 11
45 Jake Varney 5'10"226 RB 9
46 Sammy Smith 6'1" 156 SE 9
47 Michael Curry 5'6" 183 DL 9
48 Tyler Fields 5'10"153 DB 9
50 Kobe Hensley 5'11"224 OL 9
51 Garrett Smith 6'1" 262 OL 11
52 Michael Hall 5'10"260 OL 11
53 Logan McCoy 6'0" 295 OL 11
54 Nick Sartin 5'11" 280 OL 10
55 Ethan Wolford 6'1" 280 OL 12
56 Mason Washington 5'11"184 DL 12
57 Caleb Maynard 6'0" 203 OL 11
58 Donovan Belcher 5'11"200 OL 11
59 Aidan Smith 6'0" 308 OL 11
61 Cameron Hensley 6'1" 226 OL 10
62 Jack Stacy 6'2" 265 OL 9
63 Ethan Christian 6'2" 201 OL 11
64 Brayden Spears 6'0" 248 OL 9
65 Dalton Hatfield 5'10"205 OL 10
66 Caleb Cole 5'9" 198 OL 10
67 Japheth Robinson 5'8" 250 OL 12
70 Brodi Lowe 5'8" 183 OL 10
71 Nathaniel West 5'9" 173 OL 12
72 Dusti Thacker 6'1" 211 OL 11
73 Brandon Blair 5'10"205 OL 10
74 Sean Cochran 5'11" 253 OL 12
75 Josh Baisden 5'11 218 DL 10
78 Homer Thacker 5'8" 211 OL 9
79 Riley Crum 5'9" 189 OL 9
80 Dylan Goff 6'1" 175 DL 12
82 Spencer Hensley 6'4" 215 TE 11
Philip Haywood Coaching Record
45th Season, 36th at Belfry
All-Time Record 438-134 (Most wins in Ky.)
6 State Championships (03, 04, 13, 14, 15, 16)*
6 State Runner-ups (85, 86, 07, 10, 11, 12)*
*All Championship Appearances at BHS