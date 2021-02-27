IRONTON — Wheelersburg took care of business emphatically this time.
The Pirates let New Lexington mount a comeback in Wednesday’s Ohio Division III sectional final win (47-42) at Wheelersburg.
This time, Wheelersburg weathered all Coal Grove runs and pulled away in the second half to prevail, 68-47, in the district championship game Saturday at Ironton’s Conley Center. The Pirates advance to the regional semifinals vs. either North Adams or Eastern-Brown at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern High School.
Wheelersburg’s final close call came in the third period when Abbey Hicks scored with 5:15 left to cut the deficit to 38-33. The Pirates then went on a 17-3 run the rest of the period to take charge at 55-36 with one quarter left. The top-seeded team kept on the gas in the final period before finally emptying the bench with the outcome decided.
“Depth really helped us. So did the bigger floor, the space,” Wheelersburg coach Dusty Spradlin said. “We shared the ball well. We’re not big, but we’re mighty. This is a special group.”
Kaylee Darnell led the Lady Pirates with 31 points and MaKenna Walker added 17.
Addi Dillow, the all-time leading scorer in Coal Grove history, led the No. 5 seed with 16 points. Kaleigh Murphy scored 12 and Abbey Hicks 10.
“Ran people at Dillow,” Spradlin said. “Tried to get her out of rhythm. We tried to wear them out. Told them at the half it was a little my fault we backed off. We extended the floor the second half and made better runs.”
“We had a good game plan,” Darnell said. “We’ve been here before. We’re used to this. We pulled through. Didn’t let them back in.”
In addition to the sectional crown, the Pirates earlier won the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title.
“Dominate the boards and defense,” Darnell said of two of her team’s strong points. “We’ve been there. We know about big games.”
Containing Dillow helped the Lady Pirates (18-2) , Darnell said.
“She’s a heck of a player,” Darnell said. “We knew she was their primary player. Had to make it tough on her.”
Coal Grove finished 22-3.
“We knew coming in we’d have a difficult time,” Hornets coach Rick Roach said. “Everyone on the court is an athlete. We got behind the eight ball early. We hadn’t seen pressure like that all year.
“Morally we got defeated. We’d throw a left, then they’d throw a left, a right, a counter, a jab, whatever. Still it was a good year for us.”
COAL GROVE 10 13 13 11 — 47: Dillow 16, Griffith 7, Murphy 12 Hicks 10, Harmon 1, Fraley 1.
WHEELERSBURG 19 12 24 12 — 67: Kellner 5, Whittaker 3, Kennard 1, Keeney 7 K. Darnell 31, Walker 17, Rucker 4.