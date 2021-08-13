WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Wheelersburg High School’s girls tennis team has won six consecutive Southern Ohio Conference championships and served notice Thursday they’re contenders for a seventh.
The Pirates defeated Minford 5-0, winning each match in straight sets. No. 1 doubles team Meagan Jolly and Emily Janney beat Kaylee Kinney and Zoe Warren 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles squad of Emma Brinkman and Hailee Corona knocked off Kailey Shaffer and Jadan Book 6-3, 6-0.
In singles, Maria Nolan topped Addy Akers 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), Isabella Hamilton defeated Brooklyn Jarrell 7-5, 6-3. Serena Kataria beat Miranda Johnson 6-0, 6-1.
Boys soccer
RUSSELL 4, FLEMING COUNTY 0: Nathan Totten scored the only goal the Red Devils (1-0) needed in a triumph over the Panthers (0-1) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Totten scored in the 13th minute to give Russell a 1-0 lead, then found the net again one minute later for a 2-0 advantage. Preston Guza’s goal in the 44th minute made it 3-0. Nathan Sabotchick set the score with a goal in the 49th minute.
BOYD COUNTY WINS TWO: The Lions defeated Bourbon County 4-3 on Tuesday as James Terrill scored twice. Maverick Boyd and Rylan Keelin each added a goal. Grant Chaffin had two assists. Keelin and Aiden McCoy each had one. Carter Gibson made four saves.
On Thursday, Boyd County topped Bath County 5-0. Keelin and Alec Lawson each scored two goals. Garrett Crum scored one. Chaffin and McCoy each had an assist. Carter Gibson and James Ingles combined for the shutout.
Golf
GALLIA WINS AT WATERFORD: Gallia Academy’s girls golf team won the Waterford Invitational golf tournament at Lakeside Golf Course.
The Blue Angels set a school record with an 18-hole score of 345, 10 strokes better than runner-up Warren. Athens finished third at 370, followed by Marietta at 415 and Logan (Ohio) at 443.
Maddi Meadows shot 76, breaking the program record of 80 set by her sister Bailey in 2019. Gallia Academy also posted an 86 from Addy Burke, an 89 from Emma Hammons and a 94 from Kylee Cook. Ella Keffer of Fort Frye shot 74 to earn medalist honors.
On the boys side, Marietta won with a 307. Belpre was second at 313, followed by Gallia Academy at 323. Marietta’s A.J. Graham won the individual title with a 68, one shot ahead of the Blue Devils’ Laith Hamid.
