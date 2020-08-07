McDERMOTT, Ohio — Trevin Mault won medalist honors to lead Wheelersburg to the championship of the Portsmouth Invitational high school golf tournament Thursday.
Mault shot 1-under-par, 71, on the 6,701-yard course. The Pirates totaled 334 to beat co-runners-up Chesapeake and Manchester by 10 strokes.
The rest of the field finished as follows: Teays Valley 347, Fairland 349, West Union 351, Gallia Academy 353, North Adams 359, Belpre 376, Peebles 377, South Webster 394, Portsmouth West 409, Zane Trace 423, Portsmouth 445 and Coal Grove 464.