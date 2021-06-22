SOUTH CHARLESTON — Cabell Midland pitcher Jess Terry has seen plenty of success in the postseason for the Knights.
There was only one thing she wanted to change on Tuesday afternoon, and it had nothing to do with her recent approach.
Terry varied speeds well, using her change-up to consistently keep Washington’s batters off balance while striking out 16 batters in a 1-0 win over the Patriots in the first game of the Class AAA state tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
“That’s always been my best pitch because I can throw it at specific levels,” Terry said following the win.
Terry’s change-up is a methodical weapon in which she works with catcher Olivia Pelfrey, who calls pitches, to formulate a successful plan.
Those two executed to perfection in Tuesday’s first game, which set up an evening bout with St. Albans in the winner’s bracket.
“They know each other so well because they’ve worked so much together,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “Charleston stole the best catcher in the state in Olivia. She does a great job back there.”
Pelfrey also continued her hot hitting in the postseason to provide the game’s only run.
In the top of the second, Cabell Midland got a leadoff walk to Hailey Roe before Pelfrey worked the count to 3-2 against Washington’s Maddy Ruffner.
Pelfrey then turned on Ruffner’s offering, lining it just inside the foul line by the warning track in left field to score Roe from first with the lone run of the game.
“I just know I can count on her whenever to come through,” Terry said of her catcher.
As soon as Pelfrey put the first run on the board, Terry made it stand up, striking out 12 of the next 15 batters by painting corners and changing speeds.
Washington’s best chance at a threat came in the fourth inning when Washington’s Camdyn Noland led off with a double to left field. However, she was stranded there as Terry got the next three batters swinging — all on change-ups — to end the threat.
Beckett said that, given the power in each lineup, the final score surprised him a bit. However, it was a testament to both pitchers, whom he tipped his cap to.
“I didn’t think each team wouldn’t score at least four runs because they’ve got a team with good output,” Beckett said. “Jess had that change going today and they couldn’t time it up.”
For Washington, Ruffner finished with 12 strikeouts and allowed just three hits — two to Pelfrey — in the hard-luck loss that snapped the Patriots’ 17-game winning streak.
CABELL MIDLAND 010 000 0 — 1 3 0
WASHINGTON 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Terry and Pelfrey. Ma. Ruffner and Noland. Hitting: (CM) Pelfrey 2-3, 2B, RBI. (JM) Noland 2B; Ma. Ruffner 2B.
ST. ALBANS 3, JOHN MARSHALL 0: St. Albans coach Christian Watts couldn’t believe it when he got the call on Tuesday morning that the 2021 Class AAA state tournament was under a one-hour delay due to overnight rains.
As it turned out, it seemed to impact Watts much more than Red Dragons pitcher Tayven Stephenson.
Stephenson was never threatened on Tuesday morning, taking advantage of an early lead and letting her defense work in a one-hitter as the Red Dragons earned a 3-0 win over John Marshall in the day’s first game.
“We actually were excited for the delay,” Stephenson said of the players. “I didn’t go back to sleep, but we were able to get out the drowsiness where we played in the morning.”
The same could not be said of Watts who said the break was excruciating.
“You know, you don’t sleep the night before and I was like, ‘Ugghhh,’” Watts said. “But you know they came out and they were the same people they’d been all year. They really came out with a lot of energy.”
It did not take long for St. Albans to give Stephenson all the run production she would need on the day.
The Red Dragons loaded the bases following a quirky play in which St. Albans nearly had two runners on the same base. However, the lead runner — Kendall Stoffel — alertly stepped off toward home plate as a throw came and got her foot back on the base as Jillian Holley retreated to second.
Stoffel was tagged on third after her foot got back to the base while Holley got back to second after a Stephenson single to load the bases with no outs.
It appeared John Marshall pitcher Kadence Pettit might get out of the jam after getting a strikeout and a fielder’s choice, but Taylor Glancy delivered a two-run single to left-center field to start the scoring.
Watts said it was crucial to get production after loading the bases with no outs.
“The big thing for us was scoring first,” Watts said. “If they would’ve gotten out of that inning — bases loaded and no outs and we don’t score a run — that would’ve been a big momentum swing.”
With a lead, a confident Stephenson pitched to contact and trusted her defense behind her to make plays.
Led by Stoffel’s six put-outs at second base, the Red Dragons did just that.
The Monarchs’ best threat to score came in the third when they put runners on the corners on a pair of walks, but Stoffel dove to her left to stop a hot shot by Dori King before flipping to Gracie Payne at first to end the threat.
John Marshall had just one base-runner over the last four innings against Stephenson, who added an RBI triple to score Holley with an insurance run in the fifth.
The Monarchs’ lone hit in the contest came on a second-inning single by Tessa Wise.
After John Marshall got a one-out single in the second by Tessa Wise, Stephenson did not allow another hit.
Stephenson and Holley each went 2-for-3 for the Red Dragons, who moved to 31-1 on the season following the win.
JOHN MARSHALL 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
ST. ALBANS 200 010 x — 3 7 0
Pettit and Bailey. Stephenson and Holley. Hitting: (JM) Wise 1-3. (SA) Holley 2-3, 2B; Stephenson 2-3, 3B, RBI; Glancy 2-3, 2 RBI.