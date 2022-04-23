BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — For the second straight day, Marshall’s baseball team got stellar pitching throughout as it earned a win.
On Saturday, though, there were plenty of hits to go with the pitching as well.
Marshall (18-21-1, 7-10 Conference USA) got six innings of one-hit pitching and Jordon Billups hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to punctuate an 8-1 win for the Thundering Herd over Western Kentucky at Nick Denes Field.
With the win, Marshall earns its first Conference USA series victory of the year.
Marshall jumped out early on Western Kentucky (13-25, 4-13 C-USA), using a Kyle Schaefer base hit to score Christian Lucio to get the scoring started.
The Herd plated two runs in each of the third and fourth innings to take a 5-0 lead.
That was more than enough for Marshall starter Patrick Copen, who ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of walks, but earned a pair of strikeouts to escape the jam.
In the next half-inning, Marshall took advantage of the momentum as Billups smashed the three-run shot that put the game away for good.
Marshall’s bullpen nearly finished off a one-hit shutout, but Western Kentucky’s Ty Crittenberger notched a two-out RBI double in the ninth to score Andrew Delaney, which broke up the shutout.
Billups, Schaefer and Lucio each had two hits for Marshall.
The teams return to Nick Denes Field to close out the three-game series at 1 p.m. on Sunday where Marshall will look for the series sweep of the Hilltoppers.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.