ASHLAND — The rematch of Ashland’s win over Greenup County in the regular season provided a similar result.
KHSSA Class 3A, District 7 No. 1 Ashland faced No. 4 Greenup County for the second time in three weeks Friday at the Tomcats’ Putnam Stadium. Much like the Oct. 25 contest it was a one-sided contest that went in favor of Ashland 49-14.
The Tomcats (9-2) advanced to the District 7 championship game on Nov. 15 to face Russell, which defeated East Carter on Friday. That game also will be at Putnam Stadium and Doug Childers Field.
“Our kids do a really good job,” Ashland head coach Tony Love said. “They’re a mature bunch. We’ve got a lot of guys who’ve played a lot of snaps for us over the years.”
Among those were Ashland running backs Keonte Pittman and Blake Hester. Pittman took the first play from scrimmage 58 yards for a 7-0 lead. Greenup then fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and Ashland recovered at the Musketeer 29. Hester took the score in on the next play for a 14-0 Tomcat lead 48 seconds into the game.
Ashland junior quarterback Jake Gregg completed two touchdown passes for the Tomcats’ next scores. The first was a 17-yard pass to Zane Christian and then Gregg connected with Andy Layne from 23 yards for the final score of the first quarter.
Pittman then added a one-yard touchdown plunge at 9:53 of the second quarter and then he was on the receiving end of a 19-yard TD pass from Gregg that started a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Pittman tacked on his third score of the second quarter, and fourth of the game, with his second TD run of 58 yards that set the 49-0 halftime score.
Pittman accounted for 227 yards of Ashland’s offense in the first half with 208 yards coming on his nine rushes in the first half.
Hester, Class 3A’s No. 3 rusher, carried eight times for 121 yards and had one score. Both backs were finished at halftime as Ashland turned to its second team offense and defense in the second half.
After getting just one first down in the first half, Greenup (4-7) was able to get its offense moving in the second half. Musketeers senior quarterback Eli Sammons, a Marshall commit, was able to get his team into the end zone with two touchdown passes.
Sammons connected with Austin Clarkson on a 57-yard catch and run. Sammons then found Class 3A’s No. 1 receiver in Austin Evans on a 17-yard score.
Greenup attempted to add to its rushing numbers and pulled Sammons late in the fourth quarter. The Musketeers turned to their leading rusher for the game, Bryce Burgess, who was able to pile up 43 yards rushing.
A fumble ended the drive and after picking up two late first downs was able to run out the clock to secure the win.
GREENUP COUNTY 0 0 14 0—14
ASHLAND 28 21 0 0—49
A — Pittman 58 run (Slone kick).
A — Hester 29 run (Slone kick).
A — Christian 17 pass from Gregg (Slone kick).
A — Layne 23 pass from Gregg (Slone kick).
A — Pittman 1 run (Slone kick).
A — Pittman 19 pass from Gregg (Slone kick).
A — Pittman 58 run (Slone kick).
G — Clarkson 57 pass from Sammons (run failed).
G — Evans 17 pass from Sammons (Sammons pass to Purdy).
G A
First downs 11 17
Rushes-yards 21-76 30-380
Passing 8-15-0 4-5-0
Passing yards 65 58
Total yards 141 438
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-45 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (G) Sammons 5-19, Wireman 1-(-3), Purdy 3-14, Burgess 11-43, Clarkson 1-3; (A) Pittman 9-208, Hester 8-121, Clutters 1-6, Eden 5-18, Workman 1-5, Palladino 2-19, Mullins 4-3
PASSING: (G) Sammons 8-15-0, 65 yards, 2 TDs; (A) Gregg 4-5-0, 58 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING: (G) Evans 5-54, 1 TD; Clarkson 3-68, 1 TD; (A) Hester 1-(-1); Christian 1-17, 1 TD; Layne 1-23, 1 TD; Pittman 1-19, 1 TD.