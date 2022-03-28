HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley’s Madison Pitts pitched a six-inning no-hitter on Monday and the Timberwolves’ offense came alive in the late innings to emerge with an 8-0 win over visiting Fairland in high school softball.
Pitts, a sophomore, struck out 12 batters and walked only one to pick up the complete game win in her fifth start of the season. Spring Valley improved to 4-3 on the season
“I really felt confident in everything because I knew my defense was going to back me up,” Pitts said. “The whole time I was just trying to do good and strike (Fairland’s hitters) out.”
Spring Valley needed everything she had as Fairland’s Kaylee Salyer matched Pitts through the first three innings of the contest holding the Timberwolves offense hitless.
Making its season debut, Fairland (0-1) appeared it would strike first getting the game’s first base runner in the top of the fourth inning.
Salyer, leading off the inning, hit a soft fly ball that squirted its way out of the glove of Spring Valley’s right fielder Mackenzie Dishman to reach base.
Dishman retired the next hitter, Makena Black, catching her shallow fly ball that kept Salyer at first base. After stealing second base, Salyer advanced to third on a ground ball to second base by Katie Pruitt.
However, Pitts struck out Ally Shepherd to end the threat and Fairland would gain only one more base runner the rest of the game — a walk to Katy Bell in the fifth inning.
“Madison was on her game today,” Mick Osburn said. “That makes our job as coaches a whole lot easier when she’s throwing the way she threw today.”
Pitts said she felt pressure to pitch well because Salyer was matching her every step of the way. After the Fairland threat in the top of the fourth, Spring Valley answered in the bottom of that inning.
With two outs, Brooklyn Osburn doubled, then stole third. Brenna Reedy walked then stole second base.
Timberwolves’ pinch-hitter Raelyn Adkins reached on an error by Shepherd at third base that allowed both Osburn and Reedy to score.
Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Spring Valley broke the game open.
After the Timberwolves loaded the bases, Osburn delivered a three-run double that scored Chloe Townsend, Jenna Christopher, and Emily Sowder to make it a 5-0 game.
Spring Valley would add one more run that inning to take a 6-0 lead into the sixth inning.
After Pitts retired the side in order with two strike outs in the top of the sixth, the Timberwolves capped the game with singles by Pitts, a double down the left field line by Annesa Robson that scored pinch-runner Lilly Adkins, and an RBI double by Christopher that ended the game in the bottom of the sixth by mercy-rule.
It was rough first game for Fairland head coach Nikki Hayes who is in her first season at the helm of the Dragons.
“Kaylee Salyer did look great tonight,” Hayes said. “She threw a great game against them. They’re good, strong hitting team, but she went into the circle with a game plan and executed it very well.”
Fairland (0-1) is a young team, Hayes said, and will play its next two games at home against Meigs and Symmes Valley before opening Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday at Coal Grove.
Spring Valley will play at Lincoln County on Tuesday.
FAIRLAND 000 000 — 0 0 2
SPRING VALLEY 000 242 — 8 8 1
Salyer and Black; Pitts and Townsend
Hitting: (SV) Osburn 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Christopher 1-4, 2B RBI.