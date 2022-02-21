HUNTINGTON – After nearly nine months, Marshall University has found its permanent athletic director.
Marshall University’s Board of Governors approved the hiring of Pitt deputy athletic director Christian Spears to lead the Thundering Herd athletics department on Monday.
Spears was the choice of Marshall President Brad Smith after conducting interviews with four finalists over the past two weeks. According to a news release from the university, Spears will begin March 14.
“Christian Spears is a transformational leader who exhibits a deep respect for tradition, combined with an ability to architect a vision to unleash potential,” Smith said.
The announcement came following Monday’s emergency meeting of Marshall’s Board of Governors that was set on Thursday to address “personnel and legal matters.”
After the group went into executive session Monday morning, Marshall Board of Governors chairman Patrick Farrell went to athletics committee chair Chris Miller, who made the motion for Smith to execute the contract.
“It is resolved that the Marshall University Board of Governors does hereby approve the hiring of the recommended candidate for athletics director,” Miller said. “The President is hereby authorized to execute such contracts.”
Details of Spears' contract with Marshall University were not immediately released.
Spears served as deputy athletic director and chief operating officer at Pitt since May 2017.
At Pitt, Spears oversaw all aspects of external affairs and revenue generation, which included branding, fundraising, marketing, licensing and media rights packages. Spears also was key in game presentation aspects and ticket operations at Pitt.
Since 2017, Spears worked with Pitt’s fundraising arm to raise more than $100 million, which included the largest single gift in Pitt athletics history at $20 million. Spears also negotiated a 16-year multimedia rights agreement with JMI Sports that brought Pitt another $106 million.
With Marshall moving to the Sun Belt Conference in the future, revenue generation will be a key component of success for the Thundering Herd athletic department.
“Christian’s leadership philosophy and his drive for Marshall to build on its storied foundation of winning mirror my own (visions),” Smith said. “I look forward to working with him to usher in the next chapter of great(ness) for athletics at our university.”
Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said Marshall University is getting a great leader for its athletics department.
“Christian has been a trusted colleague and friend for decades and an invaluable leader in our department,” Lyke said. “Marshall University is getting an experienced and visionary leader who brings positive energy, intellect and a can-do mindset.”
Spears takes over the reins from Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley, who has been in the interim athletic director position since July 1.
O’Malley led Marshall through the navigation of conference realignment, which ended with Marshall announcing in October that it would leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt Conference, which will occur prior to July 1, 2023.
Since that time, O’Malley has worked consistently with university officials on the transition to the Sun Belt Conference.
O’Malley assumed the role of interim athletic director after former athletic director Mike Hamrick did not have his contract renewed by the university in June 2021. At the time, Hamrick shifted to the role of special assistant to the President’s Office.
Spears and O’Malley were two of the four finalists for Marshall’s athletic director position. Others who were named as finalists included Syracuse deputy athletic director Andrew Goodrich and Washington State deputy athletic director Chris Park.
Spears’ wife, Julia, is currently the associate vice provost for academic innovation at Pitt. The couple have three kids: Rainier, Kai and Skyla.
An event is being planned to introduce Spears and his family, but details are not yet finalized.