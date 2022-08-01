Ah, the familiar items associated with high school football — paper clips, file folders, ink pens.
All those items had to be handled properly before footballs, helmets and pads came into play Monday, the first day of high school practice in West Virginia and Ohio. Kentucky already began workouts.
"First of all just getting all the paperwork in," Huntington High coach Billy Seals said. "You've told kids all summer they have to have their physical by Aug. 1 or they can't practice. I think we still have four or five guys who haven't turned their paperwork in pre-practice. I'm waiting on those guys. It always happens, every year. That and all the unknowns of the official first day."
Seals said the three-week summer period jumpstarted the season, making Aug. 1 a bit less of a first day than it might have been a decade ago before off-season workouts were permitted.
"Most of our guys have been working all summer," Seals said. "I know what we have coming in. You never know, though, maybe a kid shows up the first day and wants to play. Obviously, they're way behind everyone else. It's a fun day and and exciting day to get the 2022 season kicked off."
"We're really focused," Highlanders quarterback Gavin Lochow said. "We didn't come out here sluggish. We came out ready to go, helmets on five minutes before we got in our lines."
One of the guys who wants to chase down Lochow before the passer can throw is Cabell Midland linebacker Cannon Lewis, who said he was pumped for practice to begin.
"It's really exciting," Lewis said. "It's all I do all year round. It's good to be back in the swing of things. I enjoy all of it."
Knights coach Luke Salmons agreed with Seals that the three-week practice period takes some of the luster off the first day of in August.
"It's about the same as what we've been doing," Salmons said. "All the kids have been working all of July. It does mean that it's more important, now. There's a sense of urgency now."
Salmons and Seals each said Aug. 1 is akin to the beginning of the academic year. Teachers review with students, coaches go over what they've already done with players.
"We start back over, but focus more on details," Salmons said. "We focus on winning more. We still develop kids, but you have to make decisions on where to put kids and how to do things because you don't have a lot of time, now."
Chesapeake and Ironton didn't wait to hit the field, practicing seconds after midnight Monday. Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said he was "juiced up" for Monday and that it was "like Christmas" for him. Panthers coach Todd Knipp said, "There's nothing like a little midnight madness to kick off the 2022 season. Great night of practice."
Huntington High's girls cross country team also practiced shortly after midnight.
Fairland football coach Melvin Cunningham said, "Hello August. We've been waiting for you. Football is here."
Green girls basketball coach Melissa Knapp's team doesn't take the court until the winter sports season, but she said she's thankful for fall sports.
"They make my winter sports better by kids playing fall sports," Knapp said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
