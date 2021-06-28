HUNTINGTON — Competition, travel, making new friends. Just part of the Callaway Junior Tour operated by the West Virginia Golf Association.
The tour made its annual visit to Guyan Golf and Country Club on this sunny, hot Monday and the players got to enjoy all the amenities except for dealing with the heat.
In the girls 15-18, Taylor Sargent of Milton, Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane and Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana were paired together and finished 1-2-3 in their division. Sargent shot 72 for her third time in the top slot on the tour. Hawkins posted 76 and Cook 79.
“We make new friends and we all get along,” said Hawkins.
“This tour helps me a lot,” Sargent said.
Hawkins and Cook had the advantage in distance Monday, but Sargent more than held her own with the mid-irons and short game. and
“It’s kind of tough,” Sargent said of seeing her partners outdrive her hole after hole. “It’s a chance to go in first. I’ve gotten over it. Have a lot of game.”
Hawkins loves bashing tee shots and leaving short irons or wedges into greens.
“It helps a bunch,” Hawkins said. “My lower irons are my better clubs. Love the wedges.”
Cook enjoys all the friends she’s made over the years playing the tour. It is for boys and girls ages 10-18 and has four age groups for boys and two for girls.
“We’ve been playing together since we were kids,” Cook said. “We’ve all come a long way. Today was just tough.”
The three noted Monday’s round will be a help as they prepare for the 98th West Virginia Women’s Amateur scheduled July 11-13 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
“Work to get ready,” Sargent said.
Jackson Woodburn probably found the going a bit easier than last week at the West Virginia Open at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. Woodburn, from Scott Depot, made the cut at the Open where only two players broke par. He tied for first in 15-16 Boys on Monday with a 72.
“Have fun,” Woodburn said about the round. “Trying to win the whole thing.” He’s No. 1 in points in his division by a wide margin. He’s played in nine events.
Tying for sixth in the 15-18 Boys with a 76 was Alex Kagan of Lewisburg. In an earlier event, he won at Pipestem with a career-best 3-under 69. Back in July 2017, Kagan was paired with Davis Love III in the Polo Youth Scramble, part of the PGA TOUR’S Greenbrier Classic on Old White TPC at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. Kagan represented the First Tee of West Virginia.
“I was about 11,”Kagan said. “What a time. Hit the ball okay at Pipestem, but putted lights out. Didn’t make a putt today and blew up at the end.”
One player helping in the tourism part of the tour was Ashton Klein of Shepherdstown and Jefferson High. The left-hander shot 86. Klein joined his father and grandfather for a round of golf Sunday locally before Monday’s round and then a long ride home.
“We just decided to come,” said Klein, noting this would be the greatest distance he travels for a tour stop. “Most of them (events) are over here (central/western West Virginia). We played yesterday.
“It’s a chance to be competitive, see and explore the state and help your game. Pretty good except a few holes I blew up. It was a good time.”
Players are trying to qualify for the Tour Championship at Parkersburg Country Club on July 26 and Season Finale on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier on July 28.
Just 17 holes were in play for scoring Monday. The par-4 fifth hole is undergoing extensive work.