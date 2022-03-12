HUNTINGTON — After two games in the span of six days were suspended due to darkness at George T. Smailes Field, Marshall baseball players didn't mince words when talking about their disappointment.
Last week, the Thundering Herd faced Oakland in a Saturday doubleheader at Smailes Field, which is without lights. The first game was played in its entirety but the second game of the day was suspended in the bottom of the ninth inning due to darkness.
Marshall trailed 10-4 when play was paused and the teams reconvened Sunday morning to play the final three outs and officially wrap up the series.
On Friday, Marshall ran into the same issue again in the second game of a doubleheader against Merrimack College.
Tied 9-9 after the ninth inning, officials stopped play before the 10th began due to darkness. On Saturday, the remainder of the series was cancelled due to weather, meaning the game officially goes down as a tie.
Though it won't happen this time around, Marshall senior Kyle Schaefer said it can be hard to lock back in when resuming a game one day later as it takes away from the atmosphere and emotion built up to that point.
"Last week we did it and were here for like 15 minutes or something like that. It's hard but it's adversity we shouldn't even be facing," Schaefer said, hinting his frustrations about not having a home stadium with lights so that play could continue in situations like that.
The game had been extended after the Warriors tallied seven runs in the ninth frame to eliminate a six-run deficit. Marshall earned a run back in the home half to tie the score but left the winning run at third base.
"You heard the dugout. It was going crazy," Schaefer said of the momentum his team rebuilt after surrendering the lead in the previous half inning. "I don't know, I just want to be playing."
Outfielder Luke Edwards likened the circumstances to turning out the lights in a football stadium or basketball arena when the game is tied in the final seconds — it's not fair for anybody.
"The players are tough minded but there (are) higher people outside of the baseball team that needs to figure this out," Edwards said. "This has been an ongoing thing for 40-plus years and it needs to stop."
He called on athletic officials to find an answer and get a baseball stadium built, also taking to Twitter after the game to express his frustrations later in the evening.
"The things that get done here is crazy compared to what we have to work with," Edwards said, adding that players and coaches are responsible for transportation to and from home games. "It's not the players, it's the higher people up in the athletics system. It's the higher people that need to take charge of the situation and they haven't done anything about it."
Christian Spears, who was selected as Marshall's new athletic director, said building a baseball facility will be a focus when he officially takes over Monday.
Spears stated in his introductory press conference that he has already had discussions with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, MU President Brad Smith and other athletics administrators to address the elephant in the room.
"When you're playing a sport and don't have a facility and you've been asked to compete, it is a very difficult thing to do," Spears said. "Each and every day from March 14 on, we are going to work to get that stadium figured out. We are going to work immediately when I get started to get that."
The project initially went out for bid in Dec. 2019, with the goal of opening the stadium by the start of the 2021 season, but bids came in higher than expected, so some parts of the stadium’s design were cut to reduce costs to around $25.2 million.
Then came the pandemic, which slowed fundraising. In June 2021, interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley said the project would be bid again in March 2022 with the goal of opening the stadium for the 2024 season.
"What they've been able to accomplish without a venue is truly amazing, and those student athletes, that baseball staff, they are having a good experience and bringing those kids along without a venue," Spears said.
Marshall matched its win total from the 2021 season (10) with a series-opening win against Merrimack Friday and will have a chance to eclipse that number with a midweek game against Ohio University Wednesday in Athens, Ohio.