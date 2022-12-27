Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry talks with a player as Herd football practices ahead of their Myrtle Beach Bowl game against UConn on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.
Marshall offensive coordinator Clint Trickett looks on as Herd football practices ahead of their Myrtle Beach Bowl game against UConn on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — One was in his second year in the system, the other a first-timer, but both the defensive and offensive coordinators for the Marshall football were pleased with the team's performance in 2022.
Lance Guidry, a former head coach at McNeese State, came to the Herd the same year as head coach Charles Huff ahead of the 2021 season. Heading into the second year with his system installed, he had a feeling the defense would be a strong suit — as it turns out, he was exactly right.
For first-year offensive coordinator Clint Trickett, who led an offense that changed significantly over the course of the year, things were a bit trickier as he dealt with changes in the position coaches and a slew of injuries.
As a unit, the Marshall defense ranked inside the Top 10 nationally in a dozen statistical categories including rushing defense (1st), scoring defense (7th), interceptions (5th) and total defense (7th). That kind of production surprised even Guidry.
"We thought we'd be better, but we were put in some situations where they kind of shocked me defensively because our backs were against the wall, but they were tough all year," Guidry said. "It's a special group for sure."
The defense forced 29 turnovers, which included 18 interceptions from 10 different players. Micah Abraham (6) and Steven Gilmore (3) accounted for half of those. Additionally, they recovered 11 fumbles by the opposition.
As solid as they were on the back end, their depth and athleticism on the defensive line created a lot of the pressures that led to turnovers, something that was on full display in the season finale at the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
"Being able to pressure the quarterback like we have and get the turnovers that we had, just a good group and one of the better groups I've coached," Guidry said. "A pleasure to be around, love to practice and love each other and you can tell that by the way they play."
The offense suffered a major blow before the season began, with a knee injury sidelining star running back Rasheen Ali in fall camp.
Throw in that former offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey left two weeks into the season and the team switched starting quarterbacks after six games, Trickett said he believes things went OK given the circumstances.
"It's been a journey, definitely. Injuries happen and that kind of stuff — coaches leaving and changes in the starting quarterback," Trickett said. "It's been a journey but the players have done a phenomenal job all year of doing everything we've asked them."
He gave credit to coach Huff for keeping the approach the same through periods where the offense struggled and when they had their successes.
"It starts with him and when the leadership up top doesn't waver. The ship stays where it needs to be," Trickett said. "If you would've told me all this would happen and we'd be 8-4, I'd say we were all right."
Running back Khalan Laborn, a former five-star recruit who found new life in Huntington, rushed for 1,523 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022, leading the Sun Belt Conference in both categories. Ali returned to the backfield after missing 10 games and led the Herd in rushing yards in the final three contests of the season.
Then there was the quarterback change, with Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi getting benched after a 3-3 start in favor of redshirt freshman Cam Fancher, who wowed coaches with his progress over the back half of the season, in which the Herd went 5-1.
Fancher completed 55% of his passes for 1,558 yards and 10 touchdowns against six interceptions. Corey Gammage led the team in receiving yards for a third consecutive season and finished with a team-high six receiving touchdowns.
But along the way, Fancher's progression brought out the best in some of the younger receivers on the roster as well who worked their way up through the scout and developmental team with Fancher.
"Chuck (Montgomery), who was the scout team player of the year last year, impacted our offense. EJ picked up what Willie Johnson was for our offense last year and was our deep guy, he stepped in and did a phenomenal job," Trickett said. "They work hard so they reap the rewards of it, as they should."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
