HUNTINGTON — The old saying goes that April showers bring May flowers, and more than a dozen former Herd football players are now hoping to find roots and bloom in another program.
Thirteen players that participated in the Marshall spring football game have since transferred, bringing the total number of transfer portal losses for the Thundering Herd to 30 since the end of last season.
College coaches across the country in every sport must navigate the transfer portal, but coach Charles Huff in particular has taken a calculated approach during its rise to prominence.
Since the beginning of the 2022 season, ESPN reported that more than 6,000 NCAA football players had entered the transfer portal, including one-month record of 2,179 last December.
Sixteen of those found their way to Marshall, bringing their talents to Huff, who is entering his third season with the Herd.
Last year, Huff said Marshall wasn't recruiting anyone out of the portal with which someone on staff didn't have a previous relationship, a philosophy that paid dividends with the likes of Andre Sam, Isaiah Norman, Khalan Laborn and Damion Barber turning into key contributors for the 2022 team.
This year, there's an important question Huff has added for the coaches to ask themselves when looking for players to build the roster back up.
"We evaluate and watch every single player that goes in the portal, our recruiting department does, and the question is not, ‘Do we need him?’ It’s, ‘Does he make us better?’" Huff said. "And then we’ve got a decision to make (on) the 85 scholarships."
The exact number of scholarship players that have transferred out versus what has been added was not made available by the team upon request. Of the outgoing transfers, 11 were on offense, 17 on defense and two on special teams.
Two other players stepped away from football for other reasons. Defensive lineman Jordan Calomese announced on social media Monday that he was retiring from football to focus on academics and his career in film production.
Offensive lineman Steven Faucheux ended his playing career due to a medical condition but has remained with the team as a student coach.
"Obviously there’s voids you have to fill for depth, but we are trying to make our roster better -- not necessarily, we don’t have a left corner, so we need a left corner," Huff said. "If we have a solid player at a position but there is another player that will make us better, then we need to go get him."
So now the coaching staff is tasked with making that determination — is what they have good enough, or do they need more talent at a certain position?
That figures to be in the mind of every Marshall coach on the recruiting trail this week after spring ball has concluded and several current players are headed home for a month before summer practice gets rolling in June.
"It’s a balance of understanding who makes us better, not just, there’s a hole, so let’s fill it," Huff said. "Sometimes you can fill a hole and that player is not good, so you might as well keep the guy you’ve got."
Marshall has already received commitments from some players who are coming out of the portal, like former South Florida tight end Chris Mottillo, Washburn kicker Kameron Lake or Independence Community College running back Antwan Roberts, who began his collegiate career at Wisconsin.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
