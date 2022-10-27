ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Friday night, Fairland knows it must cover the spread, and it has nothing to do with gambling.
The seventh-seeded Dragons (7-3) entertain No. 11 seed West Muskingum (8-2) at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Division V high school football playoffs at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
The Tornadoes operate out of an offense that spreads receivers, and thus defenders, allowing quarterback Rashid Sesay to throw deep or take off for yardage. Sesay also has the option of handing off to Ty Shawger, who ran for 245 yards last week against Coshocton.
That mode of operation sounds much like Fairland, which uses a variety of receivers and runners in an explosive offense. The Dragons have juggled their lineup because of injuries the past three weeks and finished strong to secure a home game in the first round.
"On film the first thing you see is they're a really good zone blocking team," Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said of West Muskingum, winner of five straight games. "(Shawger) is an animal. He runs behind his pads really well. He's the perfect zone runner. They have two really good receivers who can run and jump. Their quarterback has the ability to get out of pressure and extend plays. They're 8-2 for a reason. We understand we have our hands full."
Fairland is playoff tested and made three-game-deep runs each of the last two seasons. Most of West Muskingum's players are new to the postseason.
"It's the playoffs and our guys will still have nerves and everything, but it's not our first rodeo," Cunningham said. "We've been in the playoffs in three different classes since I've been here. That's a big accomplishment. The first time, we went to St. Clairsville and were just happy to be there. We're not happy just to be there anymore. The moment's not too big for us."
Fairland finished seventh in Region 19 despite a spate of injuries that might have derailed other teams.
"We had 15 guys out for two weeks," Cunningham said. "Now we're down to about nine guys out. We've had to shuffle guys around. We're always trying to figure out who's next and what's next and develop those guys. I hate we have people out because it provides us with more depth and explosiveness, but we believe in the people we put on the field."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
