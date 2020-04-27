COAL GROVE, Ohio — Austen Pleasants and Joe Burrow will forever be linked. Both are former high school football stars from southeastern Ohio who became NFL players in 2020.
Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from LSU via Athens High School and Ohio State, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Pleasants, an offensive tackle from Coal Grove High and Ohio University, signed a free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“It’s crazy,” Pleasants said of five years ago playing against the likes of Chesapeake and Rock Hill, an now going up against the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. “I was thinking back to when I was playing in front of 500 people and now I’ll be playing on the biggest stage.”
Yes, he was. Pleasants can be excused for his wonderment. Few players from southeast Ohio have made it to the NFL. Coy Bacon, Dan Pride, George McAfee and Wes McAfee from Ironton; Billy Poe and Jack Scott from Rock Hill; Curt Gentry and Ray Pelfrey from Portsmouth; Mike Bartrum from Meigs; David Pyles from Wheelersburg; Babe Houck from Gallia Academy; and a few others have played in the NFL. Pleasants is the first Coal Grove player to make it to the highest level since Jerry Fields joined the New York Titans in 1961.
When Pleasants made it to Ohio University five years ago, he played against NFL-caliber players and realized he could compete with them. That started him thinking he might just have a chance to be drafted. Pleasants might well have been selected in last week’s draft had his Pro Day not been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“People always told me I’d be in the NFL some day,” said Pleasants, a 6-foot-7, 315-pounder. “I never really gave it much thought. I just wanted to play football and have fun. Then I realized I could compete at that level and started getting after it more.”
Teams still noticed the big Hornets standout. Several clubs contacted Pleasants’ agent, Tony Williams, before the Bobcats’ star settled on the Jaguars.
“All the hard work finally paid off,” Pleasants said. “Jacksonville was the first team to call me after the draft.”
After 23 ears of effort, Pleasants’ NFL deal came together in about 10 minutes. Jacksonville offensive line coach George Warhop called him and welcomed him to the team. Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said the whole town is proud of Pleasants, who also starred in basketball for the Hornets.
“Getting an invite to an NFL camp is a huge honor,” Lucas said. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”