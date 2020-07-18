EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes who played on the offensive line at the NCAA Division I level last season.
Ryan Bryant, Ashland H.S., Kentucky football. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound guard didn't see game action as a true freshman.
Alex Locklear, Spring Valley H.S., Utah football. A transfer from Marshall University, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior played in 12 games, seven on the offensive line and five on special teams.
Doug Nester, Spring Valley H.S., Virginia Tech football. A 6-foot-6, 315-pound freshman guard, Nester was an honorable-mention freshman All-American after playing in 12 games, starting 11. Nester was one of just 28 true freshman offensive linemen in FBS to have played more than 500 snaps in 2019.
Austen Pleasants, Coal Grove H.S., Ohio University football. Pleasants started 37 games, most at left tackle, the last three seasons. The 6-7, 312-pound senior signed a free-agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Billy Ross, Huntington H.S., North Carolina football. After starting 11 games as a freshman, Ross played in nine more as a sophomore guard. He blocked for an offense that rushed for 474 yards per game, 12th best in FBS and second-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Darnell Wright, Huntington H.S., Tennessee football. The 6-6, 340-pounder earned freshman All-American honors from ESPN last season when he started five games at right tackle and two at right guard. He played in 11 games and was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team.