POCA, W.Va. — With everything that Winfield threw at unbeaten Poca, including a broken-play touchdown with 36 seconds left that could have sent the game into overtime, the Dots had just enough moxie to survive a true test from their Putnam County rival.
Quarterback Jordan Wolfe ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns Friday night and Poca held on at the finish to capture a 28-26 victory over the Generals in a game that featured a one-hour, 45-minute lightning delay in the first half.
Winfield scored on a tremendous individual effort from Carter Perry on a 23-yard cross-field run with 36 seconds remaining that brought his team within two points, but the ensuing 2-point conversion pass was broken up at the goal line and the Dots prevailed.
“I’m really happy with how the kids kept fighting back and playing and making plays down the stretch of the ballgame,’’ said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. “We’ve got to play smarter, but we really played hard.
“This is a rivalry game, and with all the rain and everything that happened, everything that happened here tonight, we still are able to find a way to win it. We’ve just got to keep finding ways to win.’’
The Dots (5-0), who captured their 10th straight win over the past two seasons, entered the game tied for third in the Class AA playoff ratings, while the Generals (3-3) were 16th. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for postseason play.
Poca had to come from behind twice Friday, including a 13-7 halftime deficit. The game was halted for nearly two hours at the end of the first quarter when drenching rain and persistent lightning didn’t let up.
Perry, a versatile wingback, gave the Generals that 13-7 edge at halftime when he caught a 46-yard pass from Brycen Brown to break an early 7-all tie.
Winfield also got a 9-yard scoring run from Bryson Tate, Perry’s 8-yard TD toss to Ian Cottrell and Perry’s wild TD run on fourth and goal from the Poca 23 in the final minute to make it 28-26.
“I have no idea how Carter Perry scored there at the end,’’ said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. “We called a toss pass. But you know what? This was meant to be a good game. I thought we could have gone to overtime there, and it would have been funny for a night like this.
“Poca’s tough. They’re a good football team. There were some matchups that were tough for us, but I’m super proud of our kids. We shot ourselves in the foot and made a lot of mistakes, but really proud of my kids. We kept coming back. I’m certain we’ll win more football games.’’
Winfield took its last lead at 20-14 on Perry’s 8-yard TD pass to Cottrell, which came on third and 7 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. That touchdown, as well as two others for the Generals, were set up by fantastic kickoff returns. Bray Boggs had kickoff runbacks of 62 and 69 yards and Perry had one of 40.
Poca then regained control by taking its next two possessions for scores, moving 80 yards each time. The big play on the first drive was a 67-yard burst by Toby Payne and the second featured a 44-yard gain by Wolfe. Those scores made it 28-20 in favor of the Dots, with Joe Starcher’s four straight extra points also playing a role.
Winfield possession in between those two Poca TD drives was also promising, as the Generals reached the Dots 23 with a first down, but a holding penalty and a negative run eventually forced a punt.
Payne ended with 91 yards on 11 carries but only managed one catch for 4 yards. Woodard-Jones had 78 yards on 14 rushing attempts.
Winfield finished with only 183 yards of total offense, but was never out of the game. Brown was 8 of 13 passing for 112 yards and Tate ran 15 times for 44 yards.