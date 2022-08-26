Poca made a strong run in the Class AA playoffs last season. The Dots went 9-3, reaching the semifinal round before losing to eventual champion Fairmont Senior 41-7.
Though the Dots lost some of their impact players like Toby Payne, Gabe Keech and Malakai Woodard-Jones, coach Seth Ramsey thinks his team has more depth than it did last year.
“We lost ... I can’t think of his name, some Payne kid,” Ramsey said sarcastically. “Toby and Gabe Keech were were both All-State players for multiple years. We lost five of our six offensive linemen. We’re not really young, we’re just inexperienced. But we’re probably deeper than we have been in a few years. We need somebody to step up and be that guy.”
Poca has five returning starters on defense and three on offense. Dual threat senior quarterback Jordan Wolfe is one of them and he may be “that guy” this year for the Dots.
“He does a great job for us,” Ramsey said. “He can run, he can throw. Everything we do offensively is going through him. He has a better understanding this year of the offense and and he can run a little bit better.”
Senior wide receiver and cornerback Kambel Meeks is in his second year of playing football for the Dots. He is a standout defender on the basketball team and Ramsey will have him to play on offense, defense and special teams. Meeks may also be the guy Ramsey wants to step up as a leader.
“His first year he started both sides of the ball and played special teams,” Ramsey said. “He’s going to start both sides of the ball and he’s going to play special teams this year. There’s not a unit that he’s not on.”
Senior offensive and defensive lineman AJ Dunbar looks to be a leader up front for the Dots this season. He made the Class AA All-State second team last year as a defensive lineman.
“I think he’s one of the best linemen in double-A,” Ramsey said. “I think he’s a little bit better as a defensive lineman than an offensive lineman. He’s our strongest guy.”
Another Class AA All-State second-teamer is senior linebacker and running back Andrew Young.
“Andrew’s going to have to run the ball more this year,” Ramsey said. Play a little bit of a bigger role on offense.”
Young and junior Mitchell Hinrichs will be two of the main linebackers.
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Brandon Moore will also have to contribute more on offense, according to Ramsey.
“He’s been a multiple-year starter on defense and this year he’s going to have to run the ball some, he’s going to have to catch the ball some,” Ramsey said. “He’s one of our bigger, more physical kids, so he’s going to be a lot more involved on offense.”
Poca has a couple of other basketball players on the football team. Hunter Tusing, will play tight end and outside linebacker. William Gay is a senior and is coming out for football for the first time. He’ll play some snaps at defensive back and receiver.
Meeks and sophomore Preston Bonnett will be the pillars of Poca’s return game. Dylan Bradley will play some skill positions.
Though Dunbar is a strong presence, Ramsey said the offensive and defensive lines are going to be areas where the Dots have uncertainties.
“Up front is probably where our biggest question mark is on both sides of the ball,” Ramsey said. “We have AJ, but other than that we have Tony Belcher working that spot up there. He’ll play some center, some left tackle, some nose guard. Hayden Thompson is going to play some defensive end.”
Ramsey said last season, later in the year, lack of depth was exposed. He doesn’t think he’ll have that problem this year.
“We’re probably going to play a lot more guys this year than we have in a while, which is a good thing,” he said. “If you watched us play last year when we got to Week 5, Week 6, Week 7, our lack of depth started showing up and it started showing up bad. We’re just going to have to build that depth.”
Poca starts its season at home against Nitro at 7 p.m. Friday.