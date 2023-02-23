POCA -- The third quarter was the thwarter for Wayne.
After battling Poca on even terms in the first half Thursday night, the Pioneers were done in by the Dots' second-half shooting show, which ended with a 67-47 senior night victory for Poca at Allen Osborne Court.
Poca senior Kambel Meeks gunned in 22 of his 24 points in the second half, sinking his final six shots from the floor. Junior Cole Godish dropped in five 3-pointers for 15 points for the Dots, who shot 57% in the second half, including an 8-of-15 effort on 3s.
"We really tried to get the ball inside tonight,'' Poca coach Allen Osborne said, "especially in the second quarter. Then the defense sagged off and we got some shots.
"We got some good looks and Kambel Meeks looked pretty good after he slowed down. It's a pretty emotional night, senior night.''
Poca (12-10) maintained a 22-20 halftime lead, with three ties and five lead changes in the first two quarters. Then the hammer fell on Wayne (6-15).
The Dots drained 3-pointers on their first two possessions, prompting Pioneers coach Sean Meddings to call a timeout just 58 seconds into the quarter. Poca made its first five shots of the period, while Wayne had three turnovers and a missed shot.
When Hunter Toney put in a reverse layup, it was 32-20 Poca at the 5:03 mark of the tell-tale third quarter. Wayne was never again within eight points. The lead was 14 after three periods and the Dots bumped it up to 20 with 4:05 left in the game.
Meeks and Godish combined to go 4 of 6 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Poca was 9 of 15 from the floor in the second half.
"They actually caught fire in the second half,'' Meddings said. "Allen Osborne, he's a great coach -- a legend coach. He runs those sets, those screens and all that. They just caught fire on us. Caught fire, and we went cold.''
Garrett McCormick chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds for Poca and Jordan Wolfe grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Dots to a 29-18 advantage off the glass. Wolfe also had three steals.
For Wayne, sophomore Ronnie Staley contributed 16 points and nine rebounds and sophomore Ike Meddings had four 3s and 14 points.
"We've got to get bigger,'' Sean Meddings said. "We're young. We start three sophomores, a junior and a senior. We're getting our top four scorers back next year. Right now, we've just got to grow and keep working together and get stronger, and we'll be OK.''
Poca starts sectional play Wednesday at Putnam County rival Buffalo, which beat the Dots twice in the regular season.
"I thought our defense has really been solid all year,'' Osborne said. "We've got to shoot the ball. We went through the year -- and a lot of it's my fault -- I hadn't settled on a lineup and tried to find the right guys to play. ... So we've never been solid for the whole year with the lineup.
"But we're pretty well set going into the tournament. I'm happy where our team is. Guys know their roles. The real season starts now.''
Poca 67, Wayne 47
Wayne;10;10;8;19;--;47
Poca;10;12;20;25;--;67
Wayne (6-15)
Staley 4-8 6-11 16, Meddings 5-12 0-0 14, May 4-6 0-2 8, C.Adkins 2-4 0-0 4, Z.Adkins 1-4 0-2 3, Lowe 1-1 0-0 2, P.Marcum 0-2 0-0 0, B.Marcum 0-0 0-0 0, totals 17-37 6-15 47
Poca (12-10)
Eisel 0-4 0-0 0, Whittington 1-5 0-0 3, McCormick 5-8 3-5 13, Ka.Meeks 9-13 3-3 24, Miller 1-5 0-0 3, Wolfe 2-4 0-0 4, Ke.Meeks 0-1 1-2 1, Tusing 1-1 0-0 2, Toney 1-1 0-0 2, Godish 5-10 0-0 15, totals 25-52 7-10 67
3-point shooting: Wayne
Poca 10-23 (Eisel 0-2, Whittington 1-3, Ka.Meeks 3-4, Miller 1-4, Ke.Meeks 0-1, Godish 5-9), Wayne 7-20 (Staley 2-3, Meddings 4-11, May 0-1, Z.Adkins 1-3, P.Marcum 0-2)