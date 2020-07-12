HUNTINGTON - In terms of in-state recruiting, Marshall landed one of the biggest fish in the pond on Sunday when Poca's Ethan Payne committed to the Herd for the Class of 2021.
Payne took to social media to make the announcement on Sunday afternoon.
"First off, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level," Payne said in a tweet. "Without him, none of this would be possible. I also want to thank my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me. Finally, I would like to thank the Marshall coaching staff for giving me the opportunity. With that being said, I'm staying home and 100% committed to Marshall University!"
Payne was the 2019 Kennedy Award winner and is a frontrunner to repeat in 2020 after a 2019 year in which he shattered statistical records.
Last season, Payne rushed for 2,845 yards with a total of 52 touchdowns (49 rushing, two receiving, one kickoff return).
His 276 points scored broke the former state record of Pineville's Curt Warner, which was 263 yards set in 1978.
Curt Warner is the namesakes of the Warner Award, which is given to the state's top running back by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association each year.
Payne's impact on Poca's program has been measurable.
Payne rushed for 237 yards per game and more than 13 yards per carry to lead Poca to an 11-1 record with the lone loss being a controversial 25-20 defeat in the quarterfinals at the hands of Oak Glen.
The offense scored 51 points per game in 2019 which helped culminate a turnaround for a team who endured a 39-game losing streak that only ended in 2017.
Payne has been a big part of the reason for the turnaround for Poca.
The 6-foot-1, 212-pound running back carried the load as Poca went from a 2-8 record, which included breaking the losing streak, during his freshman season to a 9-2 mark in his sophomore year of 2018 - a year that could've been even more promising had Payne not suffered a hip fracture that forced him to miss the late portion of the season.
Payne returned in 2019 with a point to prove. He did so and then some, leading the Dots to an undefeated regular season and the team's first playoff win since the 2006 season.
Payne will look to do the same at Marshall where he is being recruited as a running back.
His brother, Toby, is a Class of 2022 prospect that Marshall is also recruiting, meaning the brothers could continue their ascent at the next level, too.
In a time where many athletes as talented as Ethan Payne would've left Poca for a larger high school program, he stayed home to boost his hometown program.
Now, it appears he'll look to do the same with the Herd after Sunday's commitment.