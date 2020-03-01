POCA, W.Va. — In football, Ethan Payne is known more for his offense, since he captured the Kennedy Award as the state’s top player for his work at running back.
But in basketball, the Dots need him to supply denying defense, and he answered the call in the second half Friday night against Putnam County rival Hurricane, holding down Redskins standout guard Austin Dearing and helping Poca claim a 67-56 victory.
The win sends the Dots (No. 6 in the Class AA state poll) into next week’s sectional tournament with a 19-3 record.
Isaac McKneely led Poca in scoring with 20 points and Noah Rittinger missed just one shot all game in tallying 16 points. Payne provided a nice boost with 11 points and six rebounds, but more important for his team was his shadowing of Dearing in the second half.
Dearing poured in 18 of his 27 points in the first half — hitting 7 of 11 shots — as Hurricane trailed just 28-23 at the break. Dearing also had assists on the only two Redskins baskets that he didn’t score himself. Poca coach Allen Osborne emphasized defense to Payne in the second half, and his man-to-man guarding of Dearing was up to the challenge.
“The first half, he didn’t know what he wanted to do,’’ Osborne said of Payne’s defense. “But in the second half, (Dearing) had nine and (Payne) made him work for all nine. Ethan did a great job on him in the second half. He pretty much kept him out of the lane, which was one of our goals. I thought our overall defense was much better in the second half.’’
Dearing connected on just 4 of 14 shots in the second half as Poca steadily built its lead.
Hurricane (7-15) was within 52-49 when Dearing sank a left-handed shot in the foul lane with 3:46 left and was still in range, trailing 62-56 with 31 seconds remaining. But the Dots sank 5 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds and 13 of 16 in the fourth quarter to enhance their advantage.
“This is a good win for us,’’ Osborne said. “Hurricane has been playing pretty good, and it’s always a good game for us. I’m thankful Lance (Sutherland, Hurricane’s coach) plays us. It gets us ready for the tournament.’’
Jackson Toney grabbed nine rebounds and McKneely seven to help the Dots gain a 31-26 edge off the boards.
Hurricane got 42 of its 56 points and 20 of its 26 rebounds from either Dearing or Austin Womack (14 points, seven rebounds), two of its three senior starters. Dearing grabbed a game-high 13 boards. No one else for the Redskins scored more than five points. Sutherland said supplemental scoring has been an issue all season.
“Sometimes it’s there,’’ Sutherland said, “and most nights, it’s not. Like I’ve said, we’re very young. Most of the time, we had a couple freshmen or sophomores out there to go with the seniors.
“But from Game one to where we are now, we’ve improved, and that’s all I can ask for. We’ve lost some games we shouldn’t have. ... Other than that, since the Spring Valley game down there, we’ve played pretty well and I think we still have a chance. We’re trying, we’re working hard. We’ll see what happens.’’
Hurricane takes on No. 7 Cabell Midland (18-4) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Poca plays a home game that night in AA Region 4 Section 1 against the winner of Monday’s Point Pleasant at Sissonville opener.
HURRICANE 10 13 19 14 — 56: James 2-3 1-2 5, Womack 6-14 0-0 14, Cooley 2-4 0-0 4, Spolarich 1-5 0-0 3, Dearing 11-25 2-3 28, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Nicely 1-1 0-0 2, Kirk 0-1 0-0 0, Browning 0-1 0-0 0, DeWitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-54 3-5 56.
POCA 13 15 19 20 — 67: McKneely 5-11 9-10 20, E.Payne 4-9 3-5 11, Toney 0-4 2-2 2, Vance 2-4 1-2 5, Rittinger 5-6 4-4 16, Barr 2-3 1-2 6, T.Payne 3-4 1-3 7, totals 21-41 21-28 67