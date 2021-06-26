HUNTINGTON — After this weekend, there is only one decision left for Poca tight end and highly touted Class of 2022 prospect Toby Payne.
That decision is whether to room with his brother, Ethan, or not in college.
On Saturday, Toby Payne made it official that he was committed to Marshall and head coach Charles Huff.
“I just like what Huff is trying to preach down there,” said the 6-foot-5 Payne. “He’s trying to make Marshall a top-notch program, and I think he’s going to make it even better than it has been.”
The Marshall campus has been a source of familiarity for the Payne family over the past few weeks.
Earlier this month, Ethan went through “Move-in Day” with the Herd football players as they returned to campus for summer conditioning with the strength staff.
Just two weeks ago, Payne took a visit to Marshall to get to know Huff and the offensive staff better.
There was plenty of familiarity with the Herd staff as tight ends coach Bill Legg, a Poca graduate, is close with the Payne family, too, which added a dimension that no other school could match.
Make no mistake, there were plenty of schools that wanted to see Payne leave the state, too. Payne had offers from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Rutgers, Coastal Carolina and others, along with interest from West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.) and Purdue.
The 6-5, 230-pound target is known for his wild mullet and his fun nature, and showcased a few jokes when discussing the real in-depth reason why he chose the Herd over other offers.
“Now, I might be able to get my clothes back, actually,” Payne said, referring to his brother. “At least now I know exactly where they are at.”
While Payne joked about his brother, family played a large part in the recruitment process.
Marshall’s proximity and the ease on his parents were also important to him.
“It was a big part in this decision,” Payne said. “My whole family can come down and watch. It’s really close to home, and my brother’s down there. Coach Legg, he’s from Poca and he knows my dad pretty well, so my position coach is like family, too. And Mom and Dad don’t have to go to two different games on the weekends.”
With size, athleticism and solid hands, Payne adds another unique in-state talent to Huff’s arsenal of players that he’s putting together for the Class of 2022.
Payne said that with the recruiting difficulties COVID-19 brought about with visits and getting to camps, he was relieved to go somewhere he knew would feel like home.
“It takes a ton of weight off my shoulders,” Payne said. “It’s been crazy. You haven’t been able to visit places and now, you can, but only really in June. It just feels like a relief. I’ve been watching games down there since I was a kid, so that helped a lot.”