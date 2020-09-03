Delaney Davis scored twice for the Lady Wolves and Katie Farley scored all five goals for the Lady Dots as Spring Valley and Poca played to an even 5-5 draw in a high school girls soccer match at SVHS Thursday evening.
The back of the net was the place to be in the first half as the Lady Wolves netted four goals from four different players while Farley matched Spring Valley’s effort with four goals of her own in the first 40 minutes of the match.
Davis, a senior, couldn’t cash in on her first shot on goal, but soon after scored the first goal of the season and fellow classmate Elizabeth Blake tacked on a second a few moments later off a free kick to give SVHS a 2-0 lead less than 10 minutes after the opening whistle.
Farley answered with one to trim the lead in half before Freshman Makenzie Dishman extended the lead back to two goals, 3-1, with the first score of her high school career.
The Timberwolves defense struggled to contain the runs from Farley who muscled her way past the defense a consecutive possessions late in the opening resulting in three consecutive goals to give the Lady Dots their first lead of the contest with 12 minutes until the break.
Spring Valley’s Emma Sagraves answered for the Wolves just seconds later to tie the game a 4-4 before the teams went to intermission.
“Our mindset has been to produce more scoring opportunities and we did that tonight,” first year coach Scott Maddox said after the game. “We had some defensive breakdowns but this was our first game of the season and we came into it without having played a scrimmage and overall we are pretty pleased.”
Davis scored her second goal of the game with just under 23 minutes remaining in the contest after knocking in a ball that ricocheted off the cross bar and took a bounce in front of the opposing keeper, giving the Lady Wolves a 5-4 advantage.
Farley scored her fifth and final goal of the evening to draw even with the Lady Wolves and set the final score. Davis had two more opportunities in front of the goal in the final 12 minutes of the match but was unable to net the ball.
Spring Valley moved Senior night up to the season opening game due to the possibility of not being able to continue the regular season due to COVID-19. Seven Lady Wolves were honored prior to the start of the game.
“You always hear people say play every game like it’s your last and we told the girls last night at practice, every game could be your last this year. We had good effort, just didn’t execute as well as we could have on defense,” Maddox said.
According to color-coded state metric, Wayne County moved from yellow to orange Thursday morning, putting sports and other extra curricular competitions in jeopardy for the upcoming week.
If the county is still orange on Saturday, teams will be permitted to practice but not play games. Should the county move from orange to red, all athletics events, including practices, would be shut down.
Spring Valley’s next scheduled game is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, against Parkersburg.