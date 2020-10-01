HUNTINGTON — When Poca running back Ethan Payne committed to Marshall University, he thanked God for allowing him to play at the next level.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Payne and the Dots will play up a level, or at least a classification, when Class AA power Poca (1-0) entertains Class AAA runner-up Cabell Midland (2-0) at O.O. White Stadium.
The Knights are second in their class the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission ratings, a scant half-point behind No. 1 Spring Valley. Poca (1-0) is eighth in Class AA, but its 8 points would make it a top-10 team in Class AAA.
Eyes of Cabell Midland defenders and Thundering Herd fans will be on Payne to see how well he runs against a large-school defense. The 2019 Kennedy Award winner has proven himself against many strong teams, but the Knights present a large-school challenge.
Payne, 6-foot-1, 209 pounds, ran for 2,845 yards and scored 52 touchdowns, 49 rushing, last year to guide the Dots to the second round of the playoffs. His 276 points broke the state record of 263 set by former Pineville, Penn State and Seattle Seahawks star Curt Warner.
Payne leads an offense that looks to do damage against a Cabell Midland defense that gave up 34 points to Parkersburg South in its opener. The Knights, though, scored 69 against the Patriots, then swamped Huntington High 42-7 in their second game. Cabell Midland tends to take the ball and keep it, using lengthy, physical drives that wear down defenses and keep opposing offenses sidelined.
Payne and his brother Toby, also a major college prospect, are dangerous, but not so much without the ball in their hands.
The Dots are more, however, than just the Payne brothers. Poca returns starters at seven positions on offense and six on defense. Senior quarterback Jay Cook has started the team’s last 30 games and threw for 1,645 yards and 21 touchdowns, with three interceptions in 2019. Toby Payne, a big target at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, caught 42 passes for 985 yards and 15 TDs.
Also back are fullbacks Dillon Taylor and Landon Easter, a pair of 210-pounders who run and block with power. Senior Ethan Miller, who had 20 receptions for 207 yards and two TDs last year returns at wide receiver.
The offensive line has the size to rival Cabell Midland’s and, in fact, might be bigger. Junior guard Gabe Keech (6-2, 255) anchor the unit, which includes juniors A.J. Dunbar (6-2, 250) and Byron Cunningham (6-2, 315) at tackle, T.D. May (5-10, 222) at guard and Jacob Pringle (5-9, 232) at center.
Many of the same players line up on defense. Cabell Midland, meanwhile, plays almost exclusively different squads on offense and defense, giving the Knights possibly a key an advantage in depth.