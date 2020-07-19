POCA, W.Va. — Luke Frampton, a former All-State boys basketball player at Poca, has transferred to Western Kentucky.
Frampton played the first five games of the 2019-20 season at Davidson before taking a personal leave of absence. He averaged 9.8 points in those five games.
He sat out his true freshman season at Davidson with a knee injury, then had a big season as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, averaging 10.3 points and hitting 100 field goals from 3-point range, becoming just the second Davidson player to do so, joining Stephen Curry.
Frampton helped Poca capture the 2015 Class AA state title and was selected as the Gatorade state player of the year for the 2016-17 season when he averaged 23.9 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He was runner-up to Notre Dame’s Jarrod West in the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s player of the year voting that season.
“We liked Luke out of high school a few years ago, and we feel blessed to have this opportunity for him to join our program now,’’ Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said in a statement. “It’s very obvious he’s a great shooter, but we believe he brings much more than that. He’s a great passer with a high basketball IQ, and he comes from a great high school program in West Virginia under Allen Osborne. He had a lot of success at Davidson, and we believe he fills a need for our program — a guy who can make shots and is also a quality person.’’