HUNTINGTON — Poca High School junior Isaac McKneely is the Gatorade highs school boys player of the year in West Virginia.
McKneely, committed to the University of Virginia, is the second Dot in the last four seasons to earn the honor, joining current Western Kentucky University guard Luke Frampton, who won it in the 2016-2017 season.
Earlier this year, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association selected McKneely the Bill Evans Award winner as the state’s best player. He also captained the Class AA all-state team after averaging 23 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to lead Poca to a runner-up finish in the state tournament.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound junior guard also was named the state player of the year by MaxPreps. McKneely is a three-time All-Cardinal Conference first-team selection and two-time first-team all-state pick. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 58 prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247 Sports.
The Gatorade Award takes into account athletic achievements, but also academic and community excellence. McKneely owns a 4.1 grade point average and volunteers with the Poca United Methodist Church in numerous capacities, including as a server at the annual senior citizen dinner. He has also volunteered locally with the Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank and worked the Winning Edge basketball camp.