POCA — Ethan Payne certainly left Poca football in a better place. Now it’s on to his next challenge.
Payne, the 2019 Kennedy Award-winning running back for the Dots, signed his national letter of intent to play at Marshall during a short ceremony Wednesday at the Poca High School auxiliary gym.
“It’s kind of a relief,’’ Payne said. “It’s been a long journey, a process here in high school. I always dreamed about playing Division I football, and this is a dream come true.’’
Payne is one of three Kanawha Valley athletes scheduled to land with Division I programs during the NCAA’s early signing period that runs Wednesday to Friday. Also signing Wednesday was South Charleston defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton (Cincinnati), while George Washington kicker Michael Hughes plans to sign with Appalachian State on Thursday.
When Payne arrived on Poca’s campus 3½ years ago, the football program was mired in a losing streak that eventually reached 39 games, second-longest in state history. But over his final three seasons, the Dots went 26-4, including their first playoff win since 2006 and their first 10-0 regular season since 1978.
Payne’s arrivals always seem steeped in history. He was born on Sept. 15, 2002, when Poca was in the midst of taking three straight state championships (2001-03), something that had never been done before in Class AA. Now the Dots are expected to keep the ball rolling even after his departure.
“Our class is very thankful for our coaches putting us on the right track again,’’ Payne said. “We feel like this program has made a step forward for the future.
“I will leave here with a bittersweetness in my mouth, but I felt like we did all we can here and everything happens for a reason. So if that reason was this senior class didn’t get a state championship, maybe it makes next year’s class even hungrier for a state championship.’’
Greg Adkins, Marshall’s recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach, said Payne is being counted upon to run the ball.
“The No. 1 thing that stands out about Ethan Payne is he’s a tough kid,’’ Adkins said. “I think he’s an outstanding running back and that’s the plan for us is to play him at running back here.
“He’s been obviously a very productive player. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to play many games this year ... if he would have played a full season, he probably would’ve had similar stats that he had the year before, which were arguably ... the best that’s ever done it in this state.’’
Dots coach Seth Ramsey, who attended Wednesday’s ceremony, thought back not only to the good times, but also to Payne missing the team’s final game this year because of COVID-19 contact tracing, Poca later being eliminated from the Class AA playoffs due to Putnam County’s coronavirus numbers, and the hip injury that caused Payne to sit out three-plus games as a sophomore.
“It’s extremely gratifying and we’re extremely proud of him,’’ Ramsey said. “He put in a lot of hard work and went through some adversity and was able to bounce back from a difficult injury and different roadblocks along the way. We’re looking for him to do even bigger things at the next level.
“We’re thankful for him and his teammates and what they did for this program, for this school and for me personally. I’ll always hold a dear place in my heart and I’m really excited about the next chapter.’’