WINFIELD, W.Va. — Winfield battled to a 3-1 win over Huntington St. Joe in a Class AA-A girls soccer Region 4, Section 2 semifinal game Wednesday night at Winfield High School.
St. Joe (11-5-1) figured to offer a stiff test for Winfield’s girls and it lived up to that billing. After Julianne Pauley registered a pair of goals with 30:17 and 21:18 left in the first half to give the Generals a 2-0 lead and seeming control, the Irish’s Abby Lee answered right back just 46 seconds later to swing momentum and cut the deficit in half.
The teams entered the locker room with Winfield leading 2-1. The Irish stayed within striking distance until the Generals’ Ava Hall buried a shot from about 25 yards with 22:57 left to give Winfield a 3-1 lead. St. Joseph had a few close calls down the stretch, but an undermanned Winfield defense held firm.
Winfield outshot St. Joseph 6-3. The Generals’ Christin Walls made two saves, both in the second half, and the Irish’s Samantha Richbart made three.
Winfield (17-5-1) advances to play Poca in the sectional final at home on Saturday after completion of the boys final, which kicks off at noon.
MINFORD 3, IRONTON ST. JOE 2: Amy Shoemaker, Haley Knore and Cameron Spencer scored for the Falcons in a regular-season victory over the Flyers.
Minford (9-9) won the game, which was postponed twice because of weather.
Emma Wahley scored twice for Ironton St. Joe (9-8-1).
Boys
Winfield boys soccer got three goals in the first half en route to a 4-0 win over Lincoln County in a Class AA-A boys soccer Region 4, Section 2 semifinal game Wednesday night at Winfield High School.
Lincoln County offered some resistance, especially early, before a pair of goals inside 1:10 of each other late in the first half for Braxton Vanscoy gave the Generals control.
Noah Moss registered the first tally for Winfield (17-1-4) with 22:52 remaining in the first half after the Generals spent the first part of the game pressuring the Panthers’ defense.
Lincoln County continued to battle thereafter, but Vanscoy found the net twice, the first with 5:32 and the second with 4:22 remaining until the half. The Generals (17-1-4) added a fourth tally from Tarek Jarrouj 9:40 into the second half.
The Generals will face Scott in the sectional final Saturday at noon on their home field.
POINT PLEASANT 2, RAVENSWOOD 1: Top-seeded Point Pleasant (12-3-5) overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat No. 4 seed Ravenswood 2-1 in the boys Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 high school soccer tournament Tuesday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Mason Butler scored at the 22-minute mark to give the Red Devils (10-8-1) a 1-0 lead. Adam Veroski tied it, scoring off a rebound in the 32nd minute.
Veroski scored the game-winning goal off an assist by Brayden Randolph at 43:03.
Nick Smith made three saves for Point Pleasant, which takes on Sissonville in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.