POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant High School canceled Friday’s football home game with a charter school team from Columbus because that program has five 19-year-olds on its roster.
PPHS athletic director Kent Price said the team, the YouthBuild Centurians, also known as Bishop Sycamore, fields multiple players who have used up their four-year high school eligibility. Those player don’t meet the guidelines of the National Federation of High Schools nor the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
“We had a hard time getting their roster,” Price said. “We finally got it Monday morning and discovered they had five 19-year-olds. We’re not going to put our kids at risk.”
Big Blacks coach Dave Darst said he agreed with the decision to cancel the game.
“We have to be fair to the kids,” Darst said.
Point Pleasant (0-1) has struggled to fill its schedule in recent seasons and has just eight games this year. The Big Blacks were open the first two weeks of the season, then lost 14-13 at Gallia Academy (4-0) last week. Point Pleasant is scheduled to play fellow Class AA power Bluefield (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in its new home opener.
YouthBuild is a charter school, but WVSSAC rules and insurance liabilities resulted in Point Pleasant officials invoking a “breach of contract” claim to cancel the game. Price said when he presented a contract to YouthBuild, that program’s officials guaranteed their team would comply with WVSSAC rules. YouthBuild, a first-year program, isn’t a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, nor is it eligible for the playoffs in Ohio.
Price said he attempted to find a replacement opponent for Friday, but had no success. He contacted a Cincinnati area school that had an opening only to discover that team had recently filled it. He said another school in Kentucky declined to play Point Pleasant.
“Those are the only openings I found in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky on short notice,” Price said.
A sliver of good news is that the canceled game won’t hurt the Big Blacks’ playoff hopes, as because of the nature of the opponent the contest wouldn’t have counted in the WVSSAC point computation. Point Pleasant still has eight games and retains its playoff eligibility.
The loss of a home game, however, hurts financially.
“It wasn’t going to count for us in the playoff ratings,” Price said. “It was more about having a home game and the financial benefits that come from that.”
A call to YouthBuild wasn’t immediately returned.
YouthBuild began in 2001 as a school for students ages 17 to 21 who left more traditional schools but desired an opportunity to earn a high school diploma.
YouthBuild’s football team (1-2) opened with a 66-6 victory over the Tri-State Crusaders of Harlan, Indiana, then lost 26-6 to Suffield (Connecticut) Academy and 34-8 to Kentucky power Johnson Central. All those games, as are the rest of YouthBuild’s, were on the road.
YouthBuild is scheduled to play Oct. 4 at Hedgesville, another West Virginia public school, but in light of Monday’s developments that game is in jeopardy.