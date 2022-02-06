HUNTINGTON — Point Pleasant is one of at least five high schools exploring forming a new athletic conference.
The Big Blacks and Ripley join Ohio schools Fort Frye, Marietta and Warren in looking to form the Twin States League. The new conference would like to begin play in the winter of the 2022-23 school year with basketball season.
During a press conference last week in Parkersburg, Point Pleasant Athletic Director Kent Price, Warren Principal Ryan Lemley, Marietta Athletic Director Cody Venderlic and Fort Frye Athletic Director Matt Tullius discussed the new league.
“We play each of these schools in our junior high for all of our sports programs,” Venderlic told the Marietta Times. “We’ve got the Washington County tournament and the league that we run. It’s really beneficial. We get a ton of fan support. It’s great for parents and grandparents because it’s a short travel. With the addition of Point Pleasant, it’s not a long trip down the road. Sitting back and resting on our laurels wasn’t going to get us anywhere. We wanted to take action and find a fit that works.”
Point Pleasant football coach Dave Darst said he would be thrilled to be in a conference. He said scheduling would become easier and student-athletes would be eligible for all-conference honors that independent programs can’t offer.
“We haven’t been in a conference since 2011,” Darst said of playing in the defunct Southeastern Ohio Athletic League.
Point Pleasant has unsuccessfully lobbied for admission to the Cardinal Conference. The Big Blacks, Fort Frye and Warren have voted in favor of the new league. Marietta’s school board is to discuss the matter on Monday. Ripley is “still working on it,” Darst said.
“We were all looking for a league,” Lemley said. “We all applied to other conferences and were told no for various reasons. Instead of sitting around and complaining about a league, we started having some meetings that went really well. I feel like you could have a different league champion from year in and year out from sport to sport. We all have our strengths whether it be football, basketball or track. I think it’ll be about even, which is awesome.”
The TSL also might offer associate memberships to teams from other conferences if those schools field sports that their current leagues don’t offer.
Price says Point Pleasant is happy to be joining after years of playing independently, as the TSL ushers in a new era of local athletics.
“We’re excited for the opportunity,” Price said. “We’ve been an independent for the last 12 years, and we’re excited to have an opportunity to recognize our kids. We want to compete at a high level for conference recognition. In the original meeting with Warren, Fort Frye and Marietta, they are schools we feel have great athletic programs. It’s going to be a great conference with everything starting out.”