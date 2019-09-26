Point Pleasant’s High School’s football players will be available to go on dates for the third Friday night in the last four weeks.
The boys are available because, again, they have no football game to play.
The Big Blacks canceled their Friday game with Columbus Bishop Sycamore, also known as YouthBuild, a charter school first-year team because that program rostered players who were 19 years old and had exhausted their high school eligibility.
Point Pleasant athletic director Kent Price had little choice in scheduling Bishop Sycamore, as the Big Blacks had only eight other contests slated and finding opponents within a fair driving distance was not possible.
Scheduling issues aren’t new for Class AA Point Pleasant, which played just nine regular-season games in 2018, even after scheduling Class AAA state runner-up Spring Valley. The future doesn’t appear better.
“We only have four games scheduled for next year,” Big Blacks coach Dave Darst said. “If something doesn’t get done, I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’ve tried everything.”
Cross-Ohio River rival Gallia Academy returned to Point Pleasant’s schedule this year and Ripley, another Class AAA school, filled the void left by the one-year deal with Spring Valley. Darst and Price have scheduled recent games with Parkersburg South and Princeton, both Class AAA schools, but the difficulty finding opponents is wearing thin.
A major factor is the lack of a conference. When Point Pleasant was re-classified from Class AA to Class AAA a few years ago, it was removed from the all-Class AA Cardinal Conference. When PPHS was re-classified as Class AA in 2015, it applied for readmission, but league officials chose to take Nitro, Winfield and Logan instead, leaving Lincoln County and Point Pleasant on the outside.
Lincoln County has filled its schedule with Class A teams, but that has meant being ineligible for the playoffs because the Panthers haven’t played enough foes from their own division. Lincoln County is eligible this year.
“Being independent is tough,” said Price, who added that local Class AAA teams have declined to play for reasons including primary playoff points are fewer from smaller opponents. “This will be our third bye week this season. I hope when the next reclassification comes out, that will help. We plan to re-apply for admission to the Cardinal Conference and I hope realignment helps us get in.