HUNTINGTON — The second and final day of the 2020 WSAZ Wrestling Invitational ended with a lead change in only one of the three classes while Point Pleasant proved it may be the best team in the state.
The Big Blacks, ranked No. 1 by the West Virginia Coaches Association in Class AA, finished with 320.5 points as a team to cap the best team performance at the tournament held at the Mountain Health Network Arena and easily won the Class AA title.
Of the 14 weight classes in the tournament, Point Pleasant took first or second in eight of them finishing no lower than eighth place.
“We wrestled a good tournament this weekend,” Point Pleasant coach Jon Bonecutter said. “There’s not a whole lot that surprises me with these kids. I knew we had the potential to perform like this.”
The defending Class AA state champion Big Blacks appeared poised to repeat as champion when the state tournament returns to Huntington Feb. 21-23.
Point Pleasant placed Parker Henderson (106-pounds), Mackandle Freeman (113), Isaac Short (120), Christopher Smith (126), Derek Raike (132), Justin Bartee (138), Mitchell Freeman (145) and Zac Jamson (160) in the finals of those respective weight classes.
Smith captured the 126-pound championship, defeating Huntington’s Alex Viars in the final by a 5-0 score. Raike and Bartee captured titles in their weight classes as well.
Wyatt Wilson (152), Logan Southall (170), Tyler Hinzman (182), Juan Marquez (195) and Jake Muncy (285) all finished above 10th place to earn a spot on the medal stand.
The Big Blacks ran away with the Class AA team title with Braxton County finishing a distant second.
In Class AAA, Parkersburg South fought its way to the top of the standings midway through the first day and held off a challenge from two Virginia entries Skyline and Christiansburg, which finished second and third respectively.
Huntington finished fourth in Class AAA with 156.5 points behind Christiansburg’s 176.5 and ahead of Cabell Midland’s 145 points. Riverside, Lakota West, George Washington, St. Albans and Musselman rounded out the top 10.
Riverside stayed in the middle of the Class AAA standings through both days of the tournament and finished sixth overall accumulating 106 points putting it second among Kanawha Valley teams behind Herbert Hoover’s 107. The Huskies finished in third place in Class AA behind the Big Blacks and Braxton County.
The Warriors took home the 285-pound, or heavyweight division, with Austin Chapman’s 10-1 major decision over Quin Meadors of Braxton in the final match of the tournament.
“It really doesn’t matter if I’m ranked No. 1 or No. 2 this year,” said Chapman a senior. “I’m wrestling whoever is in front of me on the mat.”
While Chapman was wrestling for his state title, the nation’s top 220-pound wrestler and Wisconsin Badger recruit Braxton Amos earned a pin to capture his weight class’ championship over Noah Brown of Greenbrier West.
Chapman didn’t say he should be the favorite in the state championship but added that he’s faced many of the wrestlers in the state already this season who could challenge him.