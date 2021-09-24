HAMLIN, W.Va. — Point Pleasant defeated Lincoln County with an assist from Arkansas.
The Big Blacks (4-1) rushed for 379 of their 429 yards Friday to beat the Panthers 48-20.
“I picked that offense up from a guy in Arkansas,” Point Pleasant coach Dave Darst said. “I paid for it and it’s worked for us. We’re different than we’ve been in the past and we’ve had to adjust.”
The run-based attack features a lot of moving parts yet is somewhat reminiscent of the Wing-T. Point Pleasant runners flourished in it Friday, as Gavin Jeffers carried 18 times for 150 yards and four touchdowns and Evan Roach ran 22 times for 139 yards and two TDs.
Point Pleasant dominated the line of scrimmage.
“I’m pleased,” said Darst in his first game back after recovering from COVID-19. “We have a young team and haven’t had everyone together, yet. We had three out tonight.”
Lincoln County (3-2) started quickly as Isaiah Smith scored from 42 yards on the sixth play of the game. Gavin Bates threw to Nolan Shimp for a 2-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.
Point Pleasant responded with a methodical eight-play, 48-yard trek capped by Jeffers’ 2-yard touchdown plunge. Elli Wood kicked the extra point to pull the Big Blacks within 8-7.
Cody Schultz blocked a Panthers punt and Ethan Jordan recovered at the Lincoln County 48 to set up the go-ahead score. Jeffers ran 21 yards for a TD on the first play of the second quarter as Point Pleasant took a 14-8 lead it never relinquished.
The Big Blacks took advantage of another Lincoln County miscue when Nathan Bentz recovered a fumble at the Panthers’ 37. Five plays later, Roach found Schultz open in the end zone on a 14-yard pass to make it 21-8.
Jeffers added a 16-yard touchdown run 42 seconds before halftime for a 27-8 lead. The play was set up by a 42-yard pass from Roach to 6-foot-3, 265-pound tight end Josh Towe.
Jeffers and Roach added scoring runs of 27 and 56 yards, respectively, in the third quarter. Roach sandwiched a 3-yard touchdown run between scoring jaunts of 36 and 1 yard by Smith, who ran 21 times for 184 yards and three scores.
POINT PLEASANT 7 20 14 7 — 48
LINCOLN COUNTY 8 0 0 12 — 20
LC — Smith 42 run (Shimp pass from Bates)
PP — Jeffers 2 run (Wood kick)
PP — Jeffers 21 run (Wood kick)
PP — Schultz 14 pass from Roach (Wood kick)
PP — Jeffers 16 run (kick failed)
PP — Jeffers 27 run (Wood kick)
PP — Roach 56 run (Wood kick)
LC — Smith 1 run (run failed)
PP — Roach 3 run (Wood kick)
LC — Smith 36 run (pass failed)
Team statistics
PP LC
First downs 17 11
Rushes-yards 55-379 35-180
Passes 3-3-0 8-14-0
Passing yards 52 53
Total yards 429 233
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 4-20
Punts 1-29.0 3-34.0
Individual statistics
Rushing
Point Pleasant: Jeffers 18-150, Roach 22-139, Pearson 8-36, Peck 4-37, Hughes 2-12, Bentz 1-5. Lincoln County: Smith 21-184, Bates 10-(minus-8), Koontz 2-(minus-2), Shimp 2-6.
Passing
Point Pleasant: Roach 3-3-0, 52 yards. Lincoln County: Bates 8-14-0, 53 yards.
Receiving
Point Pleasant: Jeffers 1-(minus-1), Schultz 1-14, Towe 1-42. Lincoln County: Smith 1-14, Adkins 4-22, Shimp 2-17.