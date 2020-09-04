POINT PLEASANT, W.Va — The victim of a depleted schedule, Point Pleasant missed the Class AA football playoffs last season for the first time in 12 years.
Unless COVID-19 intervenes, Big Blacks coach Dave Darst plans for his team to return to the postseason.
“Everything was in such turmoil, whether we were going to play football,” Darst. “I think these kids are ready to get back into sports and school.”
Point Pleasant field a 70-man roster. More than half of those plays saw considerable playing time in 2019 when the Big Blacks went 4-4.
“We have back a lot of kids who had a lot of playing time,” Darst said.
Travis Donahew, Trenton Mayes and Ryan Duff are seniors who anchor the offensive line. Donahew doubles as a standout linebacker. They’ll block for a pair of talented quarterbacks in Hunter Bush and Evan Roach.
Darst said his team’s defense is quicker than it has been ins several years.
“We get to the ball fast and attack,” Darst said. “I think we’ll see that more this year.”
Darst is in his 14th season at Point Pleasant, where he was a third generation player. A disciple of longtime successful coach Steve Safford, Darst said the school’s facilities, team’s attitude and support for the program is at an all-time high.
Tolsia
FORT GAY — A late, long touchdown pass ended Tolsia’s postseason run a year ago, and returning to the same field where that heartbreaking loss happened brings a wealth of emotions at the start of a new season for the Rebels.
“Our boys aren’t satisfied. They know they played well but that outcome didn’t provide any satisfaction at all,” head coach Eric Crum said, referencing a 13-12 first round playoff loss to eventual state champion Wheeling Central Catholic, who took the lead in the final seconds with a 67-yard touchdown pass moments after the Rebels had driven the length of the field for a go-ahead score, also in the final minute.
But that was last year. Now the Rebels, who finished with. 7-3 record in the regular season, start fresh and must play the 2020 season with the same intensity if they want to earn a spot in this year’s playoff field.
Tolsia returns the majority of their starters from a season ago, only having to replace 1-2 position players on either side of the ball.
Offensively, the Rebels return a good crop of skill position players including quarterback Jesse Muncy, receivers Gavin Meadows and Zach Ball and running backs John Wilson and Tanner Copley.
Tolsia, unlike many other teams across the state, did not hold voluntary condition drills this summer due to the time restrictions that were placed on those meetings and the long distances some athletes would have traveled to make those workouts, so they’ve been playing catch up since the official start of practice on Aug. 17.
Wahama
MASON, W.Va. — A new outlook exists at Wahama.
The White Falcons went 3-7 in 2019, but are optimistic that that record will reverse this season. Wahama fields 35 players, its most in several seasons, and left the Tri-Valley Conference for the Little Kanawha Conference.
Coach James Toth said he is enthused.
“We have a good group of kids and they’re very coachable. “We’re excited about the season an we’re glad to be in the LKC. We think it will be better for us.”
Gavin Stiltner is one fo the reasons for such excitement. The wide receiver/defensive back is one of the better players in the area in Class A.
Wahama returns its entire offensive line, led by senior guard Jacob Saxon. Senior tackle Samuel Mundy also returns. Wide receiver William Johnson is one in a promising group of sophomores.
Hannan
ASHTON, W.Va. — Filling a roster often is a challenge at tiny Hannan High School, but this season particularly was so in light of the uncertainty regarding COVID-19.
The Wildcats will field a squad, however, and coach Kellie Thomas said she looks forward to the season. Hannan went 1-9 last season and lacks depth, but is not without talent. Junior Gage Burris returns at quarterback. Senior Dylan Starkey and Ryan Hall are promising running backs.
Senior Skylar Nance is a two-way standout. Anthony Hamilton is the team’s top receiver.
“I’m really looking forward to the season,” Thomas said. “It’s been tough getting numbers, but we never quit trying.”
Lincoln County
HAMLIN, W.Va. — Brad Likens takes over as head coach at Lincoln County after spending three years as an assistant to Randy Adkins.
Likens, a 2011 graduate of Lincoln County, takes over a squad that won only once in 2019. Nearly everyone from that young team is back and Likens said he is enthused.
The Panthers, however, caught a tough break, moving from Class AA to Class AAA. Hurricane and Ripley were added to the schedule.
Senior wide receiver William Phillips caught 11 passes for 205 yards last season and figures to be a key figure in Likens’ spread offense. Junior Isaiah Smith is the leading returning rusher from the quarterback spot. Nolan Shimp completed 29 of 61 passes for 357 yards last season. He also led the Panthers with 87 tackles.
Colin Miller leads the secondary at safety. Senior Nate Baker heads the linebacking corps.