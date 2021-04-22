HUNTINGTON — Point Pleasant put an exclamation point on the strange 2021 West Virginia high school wrestling season Thursday night.
The Big Blacks went 6-2 in the championship round to match the state record shared by Oak Glen (2000) and Independence (2017) and cap a three-peat championship season.
“We wrestled well,” Point Pleasant coach John Bonecutter said right before the finals in the 74th West Virginia State High School Tournament ended at Mountain State Arena. “The product we put on the mat I like.”
Point Pleasant, with 10 placers overall, totaled 247.5 points. Fairmont Senior took second with 112.
The Big Blacks didn’t have much time to celebrate. The teams has members competing in a national tournament next week in Virginia Beach, Va. They left for Virginia after the tournament.
“It’s great until tomorrow morning,” Bonecutter said of the feeling. “We’re already looking to next year.”
Parker Henderson started the run for the Big Blacks with a pinfall win at 113.
“Set the tone,” Henderson said. “That’s always the goal. I like being the first one out.”
Isaac Short won by decision at 126 to finish unbeaten (25-0). Chris Smith followed with a 2-0 win over Kolbie Hamilton of Fairmont Senior at 132.
Derek Raike was all business from the start as he got an 18-2 technical fall over Hunter Kuhn of North Marion.
“Not what I fully wanted, but I’m happy with what I got. This is what we’ve been working for. I’m thankful. It sets up No. 4.” This was Raike’s third state win.
Mitchell Freeman and Justin Bartee then came through for the Big Blacks. Freeman won by pin at 152 and Bartee prevailed by technical fall to complete an undefeated season (26-0).
Point Pleasant came close in the two defeats. Blake Boyers of East Fairmont beat Mackandle Freeman 3-0 at 138 and Peyton Thompson of Berkeley Springs defeated Wyatt Wilson 3-1.
“I’m elated for the six who won,” Bonecutter said. “I’m heartbroken for the two who lost. We all put in so much time.”
Raike locked up the crown when he won his semifinal match by pinfall in the morning session.
Two Big Blacks placed earlier in the day in the consolation round. Taking sixth were Nathan Wood at 106 and Nick Ball at 285.
“We wrestled okay,” Big Blacks coach John Boncutter said. “Some spots didn’t do what we’d hoped. We need to finish this off. Eight in the finals. I’ll take it.”
In Class A, Moorefield got a win from Isaac Van Meter at 220 to prevail with 54 points to 53.5 for Cameron.
“It’s us against the state right now,” Bonecutter said. “It’s a sign of respect. I remember Oak Glen, Independence and our first run. All would cheer when you lose.”
This shortened season had ups and downs with the Coronavirus pandemic and all the subsequent COVID-19 protocols. Teams battled through injuries, quarantines/contract tracing and school just to compete.
The state tournament is the first event with spectators at Mountain Health Arena in more than a year. The event normally is held in late February/early March. This season didn’t start until March. Fans did social distance and wear masks as did coaches and wrestlers (when not competing).
“We’re very blessed and fortunate,” Bonecutter said. “God had favor on us. No quarantines.”
Other wrestlers from the area placed Thursday in the consolation finals.
113, Austin High, Sissonville, fourth.
120, Dylan Corbin, Herbert Hoover, sixth.
126, Tyler Teel, Herbert Hoover, fifth.
145, Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover, sixth.
152, Wyatt Baldwin, Herbert Hoover, fourth.
195, Dillon Taylor, Poca, third; Tate Britton, Sissonville, fourth; Zack Paxton, Herbert Hoover, sixth.
220, Mason Atkinson, Herbert Hoover, fourth.