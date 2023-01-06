HUNTINGTON — Huntington High coach John Dempsey understands why Point Pleasant has won four straight West Virginia Class AA state wrestling championships.
“Just won four in a row. It’s a learning experience for us,” Dempsey said. “They’ve got a lot of crafty guys. They’re very good.”
Point Pleasant, top-ranked in the Mountain State in Class AA, knocked off the Highlanders, 42-27, in a dual Thursday night at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
The Big Blacks had nine overall wins, counting forfeits. Still, coach John Bonecutter knows his team has work to do if it hopes to make it five states in a row come March in Huntington.
“We’ve got a very mixed group,” Bonecutter said.
Point Pleasant’s roster shows 18 freshmen and two seniors.
“We’re very young,” Bonecutter said. “We’re like a puzzle. It’s 1,000 pieces and it’s not out of the box yet. Got some experienced guys, they know what to do. A lot of others have got to grow up.”
Still, Dempsey would like to see the Highlanders find that winning form of Point Pleasant.
“This shows what we have to do to be better,” Dempsey said. “We should be in better situation two months from now. We’re starting to figure out a lineup. The problems we have we have to fix.”
Garrin Arthur, defending state champ for No. 5 Huntington, got the home team’s first win of the night by pinfall at 126 pounds. He stuck Isaiah Hindy with a cradle at 1:55.
“I wrestle everybody the same,” the sophomore said. “Can’t react to who’s out there. Take what I do in the practice room to the mat. Tried for the cradle a few times, then I kind of gave up a bit, then it was there and I decided to take it.”
Huntington’s Matt Can took a 14-9 decision over Caden Hill at 175 to halt a run of six straight weight class wins for the Big Blacks. Hill had a chance to get a pin in the second, but Can fought him off. Can is destined now to compete at this weight.
“Tee it up,” Can said. “Pushing the pace, be aggressive. “On my back. I made a mistake. I got out. Started getting nervous, but got past it. Nobody’s going to outwork me. I got him tired, more than me.”
Huntington returns to action Friday in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Championships at Parkersburg High.
Point Pleasant’s next action is Saturday in the Claymont (Ohio) Duals.
Point Pleasant 42, Huntington 27
103 — Cam Felder (HHS) win by forfeit; 113 — Bobby Minor (PP) dec. Nate Volk (HHS), 6-3; 120 — Nathan Wood (PP) dec. Ben Barrett (HHS), 5-1; 126 — Garrin Arthur (HHS) p. Isaiah Hindy (PP), 1:55; 132 — Gunner Andrick (PP) p. James St. Clair (HHS), 1:43; 138 — Conner Blessing (PP) dec. Joe Riggs (HHS), 4-2; 144 — Ethan Kincaid (PP) dec. Jeff Hood (HHS), 7-3; 150 — Andrew Schoon (PP) win by forfeit; 157 — Bryce Holcomb (PP) win by forfeit; 165 — Josh Woyan (PP) p. Kaiden Gore (HHS), :46; 175 — Mac Cann (HHS) dec. Caden Hill (PP), 14-9; 190 — Max Specht (HHS) p. Jake Roberts (PP), 3:55; 215 — Luke Moffit (PP) p. Tavion Canady (HHS), :58; 285 — Matt Adkins (HHS) p. Noah Canterbury (1:59).
