POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant defeated Huntington St. Joe 4-1 Thursday night in a Class AA/A boys high school soccer regional tournament game at Ohio Valley Bank Field.
The Big Blacks (18-2-4) advance to the state tournament semifinals to play Fairmont Senior (19-1-2) about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Beckley. Charleston Catholic (20-0-2) takes on Grafton (14-4-4) at 4:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.
Point Pleasant jumped to a 4-0 lead. Zander Pinson scored off an assist by Nic Frazier inside the last two minutes to put the Irish (14-5-1) on the board. The goal was Pinson's 44th and final of his career.
St. Joe coach Nic Turner said he was proud of his team and is optimistic for the future.
"We will be a force for years to come," Turner said. "A lot of good talent coming up."
Girls soccer
NORTH ADAMS 2, WHEELERSBURG 0: Emmy Holt scored twice in the first half as the Green Devils (12-1) beat the Pirates (10-6-2) in a Division III Southeast District championship match at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, RACELAND 0: Taylor Bartrum made 13 kills to lead the Lions (36-4) to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of the Rams in the Kentucky 16th Region finals at Anderson Gym in Ashland.
Kody Haddix issued 10 assists for Raceland (27-11).
Boyd County takes on 10th Region champion Bishop Brossart (27-13) at 7 p.m. Monday in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. The winner plays either North Oldham or McCracken County at noon Thursday in the quarterfinals at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.