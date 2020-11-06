POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant defeated Winfield 3-1 Thursday to win the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 high school volleyball championship.
The Big Blacks (12-9) won 25-23, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22.
Katelynn Smith led Point Pleasant with 12 points. Kianna Smith scored 11 and Brooke Warner 10. Tristan Wilson made 17 kills and Addy Cottrill 15.Baylie Rickard added 30 assists.
Erin Signorelli and Mya Williams each scored 11 for the Generals (18-8). Jordan Signorelli scored 10.
Point Pleasant advances to the Region IV championships at 6 p.m. Saturday at Winfield.
TUSCARAWAS VALLEY 3, WHEELERSBURG 2: The Trojans (26-1) defeated the Pirates 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-13 in a Division III, Southeast Region semifinals
Wheelersburg finished 23-2.
WEST JESSAMINE 3, RUSSELL 0: The Colts swept the Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky state tournament.
West Jessamine won 25-20, 25-15, 25-18.
Football
CANCELLATIONS: Greenup County’s football season is over because of rising COVID-19 numbers in the county.
The Musketeers haven’t played since Oct. 16 and are unable to practice before a playoff game Nov. 13, thus coach Zack Moore said it would be unfair to his players to expect them to play a postseason game.
Woodrow Wilson’s game with South Charleston Friday was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Flying Eagles program. John Marshall’s game at Washington Saturday is canceled.