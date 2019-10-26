POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant (13-3-5) defeated Ravenswood 3-0 to win the Class AA-A Region IV, Section 1 boys soccer championship Thursday.

Garrett Hatten scored the winning goal at 21:40. Adam Veroski and Hatten later added goals to set the score.

The Red Devils finished 16-6-1.

The Big Blacks will entertain either Winfield or Scott on Tuesday. The Generals and Skyhawks play Saturday.

LYNCHBURG-CLAY 3, WHEELERSBURG 2: Landon West scored on a penalty kick to lift the Mustangs over the Pirates in a Division III district championship game Thursday in Waverly, Ohio.

Lynchburg-Clay (13-4-2) moves on to face South Webster at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the regional semifinals.

SOUTH WEBSTER 2, IRONTON ST. JOE 0: Trae Zimmerman scored off an assist from Gabe Ruth to give the Jeeps (15-3-1) a victory over the Flyers (16-2) in a Division III district final.

Ruth scored the second goal and will lead South Webster against Lynchburg-Clay at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the regional semifinals.

