POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Make room for one more entry into Derek Raike’s wrestling accomplishments at Point Pleasant High School.
Raike became just the second wrestler in school history to win a national title when he captured the 152-pound crown in the Senior Division in the High School Nationals held March 25-27 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The event is sponsored by the National High School Coaches Association.
The four-time West Virginia Class AA-A state champion joins Rusty Maness in winning a national title. Maness, the first four-time state champ in Point Pleasant program history, got his national title in 2011 at 119 pounds.
Raike, who has signed with Ohio University, went 6-0 in the tournament to become a three-time All-American at the national level. Wins came over Darin Ladin, New Jersey, pin at 0:53; Spencer LeClair, Maine, technical fall 18-3; Logan Berger, South Carolina, pin at 0:43; Timothy Bova, New York, 11-5 in the quarterfinals, Brendon Rogers, New York, pin at 3:00 in the semifinals; and Brendon Abdon, Florida, 6-4 in the finals.
Raike is the 2022 recipient of the Robert Dutton Award, which goes to the best wrestler high school in West Virginia. He’s the first Point Pleasant wrestler to win this award.
He finished 47-2 this season and 170-5 for his career. He won the 160-pound title at the 75th West Virginia State High School Tournament at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
He was voted top wrestler in Class AA-A as he helped the Big Blacks win the state championship for a fourth straight year.
He’ll receive the Dutton Award at the 75th Victory Awards Dinner scheduled for May 1 at Embassy Suites in Charleston.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.