POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. -- Cody Schultz won a national championship throwing the discus on Sunday.
Not bad for a guy who has thrown the discus for a mere 14 months.
Schultz, a rising senior at Point Pleasant High School, threw 173 feet, 7 inches at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina. He won the event by more than five feet.
"To watch the best kids in the country is such a great experience," Schultz said.
For Schultz to be one of those kids is remarkable. In his first track meet in March 2021 in Parkersburg, Schultz flung the discus just 87 feet. In winning his second state championship this spring, he more than doubled that heave, throwing 179-4.
Schultz threw more than 180 feet twice at the Adidas meet, but fouled on both attempts.
"I think he's going to do it," Point Pleasant coach Dave Darst said of Schultz's chance of breaking the state record of 190-1 set by Hampshire's John Hicks in 2019. "He definitely is made for the discus. He's 6-4, long arms, long levers. He just loves it. He works at it every day. He loves the sport. He's a tremendous football player, too."
Schultz ranks among the better tight ends in the state in any class. Darst said Marshall assistant football coach Bill Legg has kept close tabs on Schultz, but the Big Blacks head track and football coach thinks his star might opt for track in college.
"I think he'll be a javelin and discus guy," Darst said.
As impressive as Schultz has been, he doesn't own the Point Pleasant record for the discus nor the shot put. West Virginia high schoolers don't throw the javelin in sanctioned competitions. Former Marshall football player Cody Mitchell owns the discus mark at 181 feet. The shot put record? Darst threw 54-9 to set that.
"I told him that's too far, and he can't break that one," Darst said, with a laugh. "He's thrown 52 feet, so he's going to break it."
Schultz is astonishingly consistent. At the 2022 state meet, all six of his throws were better than 173 feet.
"Not even Randy Barnes has done that," Darst said of the shot put former world record holder and Olympian from St. Albans. "He's very consistent. College coaches are looking for that. If your bad day is four or five feet worse than your best day, that's good."
Schultz said he is working hard to improve.
"I have a whole year of school left, so I'm not finished," he said.
