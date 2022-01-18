HUNTINGTON — South Point is ranked 10th and Fairland 11th in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press boys high school basketball poll.
The Pointers (9-4) are tied with Columbus Ready for 10th, with 17 points. Fairland (11-3) is next with 15 points. Versailles (13-0) picked up 16 of 17 first-place votes to rank No. 1, ahead of North Robinson Colonel Crawford, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, Collins Western Reserve, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Columbus Africentric, Ottawa-Glandorf, Cincinnati Taft and Haviland Wayne Trace. West Lafayette Ridgewood was 12th and Richwood North Union 13th.
South Point and Fairland were scheduled to meet Tuesday night in the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio, but snowy weather postponed that key Ohio Valley Conference game until Feb. 8. The Dragons (5-1) are atop the OVC standings, one-half game ahead of the Pointers (6-2). South Point won the previous meeting, 48-45 on Dec. 12 at home.
Fairland has won the last six OVC championships. The Dragons are 86-4 in league play since the beginning of the 2015-2016 season. South Point has dealt Fairland three of those defeats, with Gallia Academy upsetting the Dragons in the 2019-2020 season. Each time the Pointers won, Fairland avenged the loss later in the season.
GIRLS AP POLL: Wheelersburg is No. 1 and Fairland No. 11 in Division III in the Ohio AP girls basketball poll.
The Pirates (13-0) received 11 of 17 first-place votes and 151 points. Cardington-Lincoln is second, followed by Apple Creek Waynedale, Arcanum, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, Worthington Christian, Sardinia Eastern, Columbus Africentric, Ottawa-Glandorf, Leesburg Fairfield, Fairland, Findlay Liberty-Benton, Delphos Jefferson, Richwood North Union, New Lexington and Wauseon.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Snow and ice led to postponements of several basketball games scheduled for Tuesday. The following is a look at some of them:
Girls: Games rescheduled include, Capital at Huntington, to 1 p.m., Feb. 5; South Point’s game with Portsmouth, to Wednesday.
Russell at Boyd County to Jan. 31. Russell’s home game vs. Menifee County on Thursday has been rescheduled for Saturday.
Boys: Games rescheduled include Chesapeake at Portsmouth, to Wednesday; Ironton at Rock Hill, to Wednesday; South Point at Fairland, to Feb. 8; Coal Grove at Gallia Academy, to Wednesday; Symmes Valley at Sciotoville East, to Feb. 1; South Webster at Ironton St. Joe, to Wednesday.
Games postponed with no makeup date set include Boyd County at Greenup County, Fairview at Grace Christian and Poca at Sissonville.