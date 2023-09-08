COAL GROVE, Ohio — Entering Friday, South Point had not beaten Coal Grove since 2006 and Pointers coach Chris Davis and his staff have worked four years to change that history.
With a dominant offensive line, hard running by Blaine Freeman and electrifying runs by Elijah Wilburn in the second half, the Pointers were able get the win at Patterson Field on Friday night, 33-20.
After a bad snap by Coal Grove after its first possession stalled, the Pointers started with great field possession at the Hornet 23-yard line. South Point used their power run game with Freeman, a senior tailback, and their huge offensive line to get the ball to the 7-yard line. Gage Chapman then ran the ball around the left end untouched for the touchdown to go up 7-0.
The Hornets responded with their own power run game on the next possession, methodically running behind their own strong offensive line and the hard running of Kaden Murphy. Using a power toss and unbalanced formations, Coal Grove finished a nine-play drive with Murphy running behind the left side of the line for a 14 yard touchdown. He then put the Hornets up 8-7 with the two-point conversion.
South Point’s next possession stalled on a fourth-and-11 after a 13-play drive when its quarterback scrambled for 8 yards and turned the ball over on downs.
The Hornets’ next drive did not last long as its QB fumbled the snap, giving the ball to the Pointers at the Coal Grove 22-yard line.
The Pointers ran the ball to the 5-yard line when Freeman popped a 15 yard run on third-and-2; however, on the next play, he fumbled and the Hornets recovered the ball in the end zone, giving them the ball on the 20-yard line. Murphy and his offensive line quickly went back to work when he accelerated through the line of scrimmage for a 63-yard scamper, where he cut across the field and was finally forced out of bounds at the 17-yard line.
Three plays later, Murphy was able to punch it in for a touchdown from the 3-yard line. The two-point try was no good.
South Point got the ball back with 4:30 left in the game. After converting a third down because of personal foul by the Hornets, the drive was highlighted by a 40-yard run to get a first-and-10 at the Coal Grove 25-yard line. That is when Wilburn started to showcase his skills.
The offense went no-huddle as a change-up and tossed it to the wide side of the field to Wilburn. He made three defenders miss in space, then sprinted for the touchdown. A missed extra point kept the score at 14-13 in favor of the Hornets.
Coal Grove tried to answer at the end of the half; however, defensive back Davin Heckard had an interception and returned it to the Hornet 20-yard line. The Pointers then closed the half on a fade on third-and-5 to Brayden Hanshaw from quarterback Xathan Haney. Haney then scrambled around on the 2-point conversion and completed it to put his team ahead 21-14 at the half.
The Pointers received the second-half kickoff, and this is when Wilburn started to shine. After they drove the ball to the 20 yard line, Haney did his best Marcus Allen impression by receiving a pitch to the right, then totally reversing the field and sprinted to the end zone, extending his team’s lead to 27-14.
Murphy and the Hornets answered with an 11-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that he finished with a 2-yard touchdown run, making it 27-20, Pointers.
That is as close at the Hornets got as the Pointers marched 59 yards, highlighted by a tight-end pop pass from Haney to Jalyn Anderson for a 22-yard gain.
Wilburn extended the drive by converting a third-and-3 with a 13-yard run. He then scampered off-tackle for a 21-yard touchdown the next play, making the score 33-20 with 33.3 seconds left in the third quarter.
Wilburn gave credit to his offensive line for his performance.
“My line just making great holes, and me just hitting the holes and seeing what I could do with the defense (was big),” Wilburn said.
The Hornets made a valent effort in the fourth quarter; however, a drive ended with a fumble into the end zone, which South Point recovered, and the other ended with Murphy having a touchdown called back because of a holding call.
“It was the greatest performance I have ever seen,” Davis said. “I told them all week if we play to our potential, we can win this game. You guys are a very talented team. We just have to play like it.”