COAL GROVE, Ohio — Entering Friday, South Point had not beaten Coal Grove since 2006 and Pointers coach Chris Davis and his staff have worked four years to change that history.

With a dominant offensive line, hard running by Blaine Freeman and electrifying runs by Elijah Wilburn in the second half, the Pointers were able get the win at Patterson Field on Friday night, 33-20.

