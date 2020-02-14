LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Two Emilees were too much for Huntington-Ross.
Emilee Carey scored 18 points and Emilee Whitt scored 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and issued three assists as 11th seed South Point (13-8) defeated the 22nd-seeded Huntsmen 43-26 Thursday in a girls high school basketball Division III sectional semifinal at Lucasville Valley High School.
Allyson Basye led Huntington-Ross (8-14) with 14 points.
The Pointers will take on sixth-seeded Nelsonville-York at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Jackson High School in the sectional championship game.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 57, ROCK HILL 21: The sixth-seeded Buckeyes (17-4) used a 16-5 run in the second quarter to pull away from the 27th-seeded Redwomen in a Division III sectional semifinal in Lucasville.
Grace Sinnott led Nelsonville-York with 16 points. MacKenzie Hurd and Cayleigh Dupler each scored 11.
BOYD COUNTY 90, CABELL MIDLAND 79: Morehead State commit Harley Paynter scored her 2,000th career point to lead the Lions to a triumph over the Knights in Summit, Kentucky.
Wednesday
Boys
CABELL MIDLAND 64, RIPLEY 54: Kalen Siebert just missed a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds in a road win for the Knights.
Chandler Schmidt scored 16 points for Midland. Ty Johnson had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Ripley.
IRONTON 53, PORTSMOUTH 33: Jordan Grizzle scored a season-high 20 points to lift the Fighting Tigers (10-8 overall, 8-5 Ohio Valley Conference) past the host Trojans (8-12, 5-8).
Reid Carrico scored 13 points for Ironton, which visits Fairland at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Donovan Carr led Portsmouth with nine points.
IRONTON 16 7 20 10 — 53: Salyers 6, Grizzle 20, Freeman 7, Carrico 13, Milleson 2, Hacker 3, Wright 2.
PORTSMOUTH 11 10 7 5 — 33: Fraulini 8, Roe 7, Shipp 5, Carr 9, Johnson 4.
Girls
RUSSELL 56, LEWIS COUNTY 27: The Red Devils clinched the top seed in the 63rd District with a rout of the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Shaylen Steele led Russell (20-6) with 17 points. Kaeli Ross scored 10. Sarah Paige Weddington paced Lewis County (14-13) with eight points.
RACELAND 52, GREENUP COUNTY 49: Kierston Smith scored 18 points and Emilee Garvin 16 to lead the Rams (7-15) to a triumph over the visiting Musketeers (6-20).
Lexi Carroll led Greenup County with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
CHAPMANVILLE 57, TOLSIA 53: The host Tigers erased a four-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Rebels by eight in the second half.
Ali Williamson led Chapmanville with 17 points and Graci Brumfield added 15 points.
Kylea Pollinger scored 17 points for Tolsia and Katie Marcum chipped in 16 points.