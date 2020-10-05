SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point athletic director Chase Kratzenberg was a man of few, but important, words Monday afternoon.
"Playoff game is on," Kratzenberg said of the Pointers' Division V, Region 19 first-round football game at Wellston.
That contest was in jeopardy for a while after a COVID-19 scare at South Point forced the cancellation of the Pointers' regular-season-ending game at Ironton. No Pointers, however, tested positive for the virus, which led to the Fighting Tigers picking up a game with Cincinnati Sycamore and winning 33-11.
South Point (0-5 and seeded 24th) plays the Rockets (4-2 and seeded ninth) at 7 p.m. Saturday at C.H. Jones Field. The winner advances to the second round against the victor from No. 25 Utica (0-6) at No. 8 Johnstown-Monroe (4-2)
Wellston, coached by former Tolsia and South Gallia head coach Mike Smith, figures to be a challenge. The Rockets return several starters from last season's playoff team, which lost to Ironton 56-6 in the first round in 2019.
Wellston won three consecutive games, beating River Valley 41-6, Nelsonville-York 24-12 and Alexander 40-0 to begin the season before losing 19-14 to Division IV Gallia Academy in a game hastily scheduled when the Blue Devils' contest at Coal Grove was canceled because of COVID-19. The Rockets then lost 28-6 to Division VI, Region 23 top-seed and unbeaten Fort Frye before bouncing back with a 33-12 triumph over Vinton County last week.
Wellston is led by veteran quarterback Jeremiah Frisby.
Gallia Academy is the lone common opponent shared by the Rockets and Pointers. The Blue Devils beat South Point 41-0 in the season opener in a game called just before halftime because of lightning. Since then, South Point has lost to Portsmouth 31-14, Chesapeake 42-0, Fairland 47-7 and Rock Hill 37-26.
The Pointers are led by quarterback Malik Pegram, who has completed 40 of 80 passes for 589 yards and four touchdowns, with four interceptions. Wide receivers Daryl Taylor and Cody Brandt are Pegrams's favored targets. Taylor has 12 receptions for 269 yards, Brandt 13 catches for 204.