SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point won the final set 15-9 to defeat Ironton 3-2 in high school volleyball Tuesday.
The Pointers opened with a 25-18 win, but the Fighting Tigers tied it with a 25-22 victory in the second set. South Point won the third set 25-12 only to see Ironton take the fourth 25-22.
Both teams head coaches missed the game because of COVID-19 concerns. South Point also played without Jenna Roberts, who was out with a non-COVID illness.
BOYD COUNTY 3, FAIRVIEW 0: The Lions beat the Eagles 25-13, 25-13, 25-9 in Westwood, Kentucky.
WHEELERSBURG 3, EASTERN-PIKE 0: The Pirates defeated the Eagles 25-19, 25-8, 25-9.
Cross Country
SKYLINE INVITATIONAL: Brody Buchanan of Fairland won the individual boys title at Gallia Academy's course in Centenary, Ohio. Buchanan, a freshman, ran 18:39.6 to finish ahead of runner-up Jackson's Chris Hughes, who ran 18:48.2
Olivia Kennedy of Jackson won the girls race in 20:58.3 to finish ahead of Fairland's Reece Barnitz, who was second in 23:33.4.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND 174, SPRING VALLEY 209: Freshman Cooper Childress shot 40 to lead the Knights to a triumph at the Creekside Golf Course. Caden McComas backed Childress with a 42. Alex White shot 44 and Owen Elkins 48.
Boys soccer
SOUTH POINT 2, IRONTON ST. JOE 0: It took 23 days, but the Pointers (3-2) finally subdued the Flyers.
South Point won a game that was suspended because of weather on Aug. 13. Xander Dornon made nine saves for the shutout. Logan Southall, assisted by Levi Lawson, scored the winning goal in the 16th minute. Aden Martin scored in the 58th minute. The Pointers played without injured starters Mason Kazee, Christian Kincaid and Dragan Jankovic.
"I felt the boys really stepped up tonight," Pointers coach Evan Jenkins said. "Aden's goal was huge for us. I felt the momentum swing back and forth, but that goal put a dagger in them."
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 3, WHEELERSBURG 0: The Indians beat the Pirates for the first time since 2012 and broke Wheelersburg's 27-game regular-season winning streak.
Girls soccer
HURRICANE 9, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Lauren Dye scored four goals and Avery Hale three as the host Redskins clobbered the Black Eagles.
Maggie Odour scored a goal and assisted on three. Lilly Lucas also scored. Dye, Jayden Kinder and Madison Francis issued assists. Maddie Willis earned the shutout.
FAIRLAND 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 3: Joelie Jarrell scored off an assist by Maddie Miller to secure the Dragons a tie with the Blue Angels.
Jarrell assist Maddie Miller to give Fairland a 1-0 lead at 37:26. After Gallia Academy tied it, Miller scored off a pass from Kaylee Turner. The Blue Angels followed with a pair of goals in a four-minute span to set up Jarrell's tying shot. Jessica King made 10 saves for the Dragons.
MINFORD 2, IRONTON ST. JOE 1: Ava Cronin scored the winning goal with 3:48 left in the first half as the Falcons beat the host Flyers. Lyla Napier scored Minford's first goal. Laiken Unger scored off an assist by Lydia Sheridan to set the score.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 6, ROWAN COUNTY 4: Alyssa Howard scored three goals and Kaison Ward made eight saves as the Bulldogs beat the Vikings. Alyssa Moore, Maggie Johnson and Jasmine Justice also scored for Lawrence County (5-3).
SCHEDULE CHANGES: High school football games canceled this Friday include Chesapeake at Gallia Academy, Ashland at Wheelersburg, Vinton County at Meigs, Poca at Independence, and Minford at Washington Court House.
REPORT RESULTS: To report results of high school sporting events, coaches or statisticians may e-mail hdsports@hdmediallc.com